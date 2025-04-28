Aurora Pharmaceutical Holds Off On Price Increases Amid Rising Tariffs And Economic Pressure.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under the leadership of CEO Dr. Mike Strobel - a career veterinarian who grew up on a cattle farm - the company has made the decision to hold off on any price increases until at least July 1, citing the company's commitment to supporting the farmers, ranchers, and pet owners who are already feeling the weight of economic uncertainty.

Veterinarian-founded company prioritizes producers, ranchers, and pet owners during times of economic strain.

"Our customers are the heartbeat of this industry," said Dr. Strobel. "I know firsthand the pressures that producers and pet owners face - because I've lived them. This is not the time to make this kind of change. It's a time to be there for the people who care for animals every day."

Recent surveys show that nearly 30% of pet owners are delaying or forgoing preventive veterinary care due to rising costs, including heartworm and flea/tick medications. In the agriculture sector, tariffs on many operational needs have caused some farmers to make difficult decisions about livestock health and treatment.

Despite these challenges, Aurora Pharmaceutical – an American and veterinarian-founded company - is choosing to absorb those costs, at least for now.

"We know we may have to revisit this in the future," Dr. Strobel acknowledged. "But today, the right decision is to prioritize our customers. We want to give them some breathing room in a difficult economy. They deserve that."

Aurora Pharmaceutical's decision reflects a broader commitment to accessible animal health solutions, made by people who truly understand the industry from the ground up.

About Aurora Pharmaceutical

Aurora Pharmaceutical is a veterinarian-founded animal health company based in Northfield, Minnesota. Dedicated to delivering reliable, high-quality, American-made animal health products, Aurora serves livestock producers, pet owners, and veterinary professionals across the country. For more information, check out AuroraPharmaceutical

