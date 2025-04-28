Finance Fund Names Greg Kiger As Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Kiger brings over 25 years of banking experience, formerly holding the role of Senior Vice President at KeyBank overseeing the Central Region for the Affordable Housing Group that closed $1 billion in affordable housing financing in 2024. He has extensive expertise in conventional lending and has been involved in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit industry since 1999.

Kiger graduated cum laude from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in mechanical engineering and received a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Real Estate from The Ohio State University.

"Greg brings a wealth of expertise to support our work on key issues impacting distressed communities as we develop, construct, finance and encourage expansion of public and private funding vehicles that attract private sector investment in community-building assets," said Finance Fund President and CEO Diana Turoff.

About Finance Fund

Finance Fund is a mission-guided, non-profit organization that drives capital, real estate development, construction and other resources to low- and moderate-income communities to improve quality of life. Finance Fund is focused on stimulating economic development by investing in projects that create jobs and increase access to needed goods and services.

