TRCA And York University Announce Memorandum Of Understanding

Toronto, Ontario, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) and York University are proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two organizations to formalize their long-standing relationship. The MOU highlights potential areas of collaboration and lays out a process for working together on specific projects and initiatives.

The MOU was executed in a signing ceremony on April 25 that included York University President and Vice-Chancellor, Rhonda Lenton, TRCA Chair and City of Toronto Councillor, Paul Ainslie, and the Chief Executive Officer of TRCA, John MacKenzie. The signing ceremony took place during the official opening of TRCA's new, environmentally sustainable administrative office building at 5 Shoreham Drive, Toronto, which marks TRCA's return to the York University neighbourhood.

“TRCA is thrilled to enter this MOU with our neighbour, York University. We already have a history of productive collaboration together, but this MOU formalizes our important relationship. The partnership between TRCA and York University brings forward our complementary strengths as researchers, educators, employers, and facility owners and managers, and together we can benefit our surrounding community, region, and country for years to come," says John MacKenzie , chief executive officer, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.

Both York University and TRCA have strong foundations in research and mobilizing knowledge to help protect the environment and support their surrounding communities. The MOU will facilitate projects that leverage both organizations' expertise and could include initiatives such as: research collaborations on ecology and biodiversity, water resources, and climate change; student engagement, training and career development; community and stakeholder engagement; knowledge mobilization; utilizing TRCA or York University sites for research or programming; and corporate and facility sustainability.

“Championing sustainability is a collective effort, and we are proud to partner with TRCA to create new research and learning opportunities for our researchers, faculty, and students while addressing the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. With our shared commitment to excellence and community engagement, this new MOU exemplifies the kind of collaboration we need to ensure the health and well-being of both people and the planet,” says Rhonda Lenton , president and vice-chancellor, York University.

About Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA)

Since 1957, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA), as enabled through the provincial Conservation Authorities Act, has taken action to enhance our region's natural environment and protect our land, water, and communities from the impacts of flooding and increasingly extreme weather events – Ontario's leading cause of public emergencies.

As the region's first line of defence against natural hazards, TRCA maintains vital infrastructure and provides programs and services that promote public health and safety, protecting people and property. TRCA mobilizes a science-based approach to provide sound policy advice, leveraging its position as a not-for-profit operating in the broader public sector to achieve collective impacts within our communities and across all levels of government.

TRCA's dedication to its employees and sustainability has earned it recognition as both one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers and one of Canada's Greenest Employers . These distinctions highlight TRCA's commitment to fostering a supportive, innovative, and environmentally responsible workplace – dedicated to driving meaningful change and create lasting positive impacts in the communities it serves.

TRCA's jurisdiction includes nine watersheds and their Lake Ontario shorelines, spanning six upper-tier and fifteen lower-tier municipalities and representing almost five million people, approximately 10% of Canada's population.

To learn more about TRCA, visit trca.ca .

About York University

York University is a modern, multi-campus, urban university located in Toronto, Ontario. Backed by a diverse group of students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners, we bring a uniquely global perspective to help solve societal challenges, drive positive change, and prepare our students for success.

York's fully bilingual Glendon Campus is home to Southern Ontario's Centre of Excellence for French Language and Bilingual Postsecondary Education. York's campuses in Costa Rica and India offer students exceptional transnational learning opportunities and innovative programs. Together, we can make things right for our communities, our planet, and our future.

York was recently named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for the 13th consecutive year.

