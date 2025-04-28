Join The Celebration: Palmetto Moon's Grand Opening At Gulfport Premium Outlets On May 3

- Palmetto Moon Chief Executive Officer, John ThomasGULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The countdown is on! Palmetto Moon is ready to roll out the Southern hospitality as it officially opens the doors to its very first Mississippi location at Gulfport Premium Outlets on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The full-day Grand Opening Celebration will welcome guests with giveaways, exclusive offers, and a signature shopping experience that blends favorite lifestyle brands with local pride.The celebration begins when doors open at 10:00 a.m., and Palmetto Moon is inviting the entire Gulfport community to join the party. The first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler, and throughout the day, guests can Spin-to-Win prizes every 30 minutes and enter hourly grand prize drawings for top-tier gear, including the YETI Tundra Haul cooler. The fun continues into the afternoon with local brand DASH Forward. Enjoy sweet treats, giveaways and an exclusive gift with purchase from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.For full event details and updates, RSVP at the official Facebook Event Page .In addition to the day-of celebration, Palmetto Moon is inviting customers to get in on the fun early by joining its Palmetto Perks rewards program, which gives members access to exclusive offers, points earned with every in-store purchase, and updates on future events and promotions. Shoppers who text PMOON49 to 578-277 to sign up before the event will be automatically entered to win 1,000 Perks Points (a $75 value). One lucky winner will be selected and notified on April 30.“The time has come, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome you to our very first Palmetto Moon in the state of Mississippi,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon.“We invite you to stop by, meet our team, and experience the unique shopping environment we're so proud of-one that celebrates local pride, favorite brands, and true Southern hospitality. We look forward to seeing you this weekend and becoming part of the Gulfport community.”The Gulfport store features Palmetto Moon's signature mix of top national brands and Southern lifestyle favorites, including YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Stanley, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, and Chubbies. Shoppers will also find a standout selection of Ole Miss and Mississippi State collegiate gear, regionally inspired gifts, accessories, and home décor.Located at Gulfport Premium Outlets (10000 Factory Shop Blvd, Suite 725A), the Gulfport store becomes Palmetto Moon's 47th location and marks the brand's debut in Mississippi. With stores now spanning eight states across the Southeast-including South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi-Palmetto Moon continues to grow its footprint while staying true to its roots of celebrating local pride, Southern style, and community connection.For more updates on the Gulfport Grand Opening and beyond, follow Palmetto Moon on social media:Instagram: @palmettomoonFacebook: Palmetto MoonTikTok: @palmettomoononline

