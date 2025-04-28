The Gravel Project Releases Their Latest Single, 'So Sad'

Andrew Gravel of The Gravel Project (Credit: Ian Urquhart)

So Sad was release on April 24, 2025

The Gravel Project

The Gravel Project's new album will be released on June 13, 2025

- Andrew GravelBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gravel Rocks Records is excited to announce the release of The Gravel Project's second single of this year,“So Sad”.“So Sad” is the second single off the upcoming album,“Find What You Need” which is scheduled to be released on June 13, 2025. The track moves with a funky, danceable rhythm, packed with bluesy guitar riffs and a chorus that sticks with you. Beneath the groove, "the song taps into those moments when you know you've messed up and hurt someone you love, when you're stuck between guilt, hope, and a deep frustration for causing ongoing sorrow even though you're doing everything you can to make things right,” explains Andrew Gravel, the band's frontman and songwriter.“The song taps into those moments when you know you've messed up and hurt someone you love.” -Andrew GravelBoth“So Sad” and the upcoming album were recorded at Power Station New England, a world-class studio modeled after the iconic Power Station/Avatar Studios in New York City. The sessions were led by Grammy-winning producers John Paterno (Gov't Mule, Bonnie Raitt, Robben Ford) and Greg Ogan (Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Kelly Clarkson).The Gravel Project is a Modern Blues/Rock band based in Boston, MA, and is the creation of Andrew Gravel, the lead vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter. Since its inception, The Gravel Project has served as a platform for Andrew to collaborate with some of Boston's most talented musicians, both in the studio and on stage. The band features Andrew's brother, Jordan Gravel, on Hammond organ and keyboards, along with Dave Fox on drums, Eguie Castrillo on percussion, Jen Kearney on vocals and Jesse Williams on bass. The Gravel Project has previously released three albums including“Wishful Thinking” (2017),“Many Miles Ahead” (2022), and“Live at Wellspring Studios” (2023). The band won 'Best Roots Rock Band of the Year' in the 2023 New England Music Awards and their song,“Wishful Thinking” won 'Song of the Year' for AAA [Adult Album Alternative] Radio Station, WMWV 93.5 FM in Conway, NH.“No More Fire” was also added to Spotify's Editorial playlist, 'Modern Blues Rock' for almost a year and their past releases were played on AAA radio stations across the country.“So Sad” is currently available on all major streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music , Tidal, Pandora, and Amazon Music . If you are in the Northeast USA, be sure to check the band's calendar on their website to catch a show. To find out more about The Gravel Project and the upcoming shows, you can visit their website at .

