Native Pet Supplements Announces Nationwide Entry Into Leading Natural Grocery Stores

"The natural grocery loyalist is already part of Native Pet's growing, cult-like consumer base," says Dan Schaefer, the brand's co-founder and CEO. "These stores already have an impressive selection of human supplements for these shoppers and their families, and the same should be true for their pets. Native Pet wants to lead the way."

Schaefer cites that the US pet supplements industry is estimated to grow to $2.44 billion this year, up 7.5% CAGR. (Source: Business Research Company, January 2025)

Natural Grocery Details

Native Pet will be newly available at all 522 Whole Foods locations and is the first pet supplements brand to be carried at Whole Foods in the chain's 45-year history. The stores will carry six (6) products: Native Pet's best-selling and top-rated, all-in-one supplement, The Daily, as well as Probiotic, Bone Broth, Allergy, and Calm. All are distinct supplements focused on supporting specific pet health functions. Whole Foods will also sell Native Pet's latest innovation, Sockeye Salmon Oil, which was recently launched in February 2025.

Earlier this year, Native Pet supplements became available at all 443 Sprouts Farmers Market locations, initially selling three products: Goat Milk, Pumpkin, and Omega Oil. This spring, Sprouts expanded its assortment with three (3) additional Native Pet SKUs: The Daily, Probiotic, and Bone Broth.

Native Pet supplements are developed by board-certified vet nutritionists. The brand's stringent manufacturing practices are committed to clean formulations and production. All Native Pet products are also proudly manufactured in the U.S.

The brand's entry this year into Whole Foods and Sprouts marks more than just a distribution milestone-it signals a cultural shift in how people nourish their pets. Pet parents today seek the same quality, transparency, and wellness rituals for their pets as they do for themselves. As a leader in providing the highest quality Around the Bowl NutritionTM options for pets, Native Pet is proud to meet the moment. Native Pet's clean-label, vet-developed supplements are designed to elevate every bowl-whether kibble, fresh, raw, or somewhere in between. The brand is committed to supporting pet wellness across all food choices and budgets because Native Pet believes pets deserve a wellness standard that reflects their place in the family.

Products

Whole Foods Market carries the following Native Pet products:



The Daily – 11-in-1 powder supplement – $19.99 (7 oz)

Probiotic – Powdered gut health blend - $19.99 (4.1 oz)

Pumpkin – Powdered bowel health blend - $24.99 (8 oz)

Calm – Chews to help curb anxiety and support relaxation - $24.99 (60 ct)

Allergy – Chews to mitigate seasonal allergies - $24.99 (60ct) Sockeye Salmon Oil – A premium fish oil supplement - $24.99 (8 oz)

Sprouts Farmers Market carries the following Native Pet products:

(Launched in January 2025)



Omega Oil – Omega-3 fatty acid oil supplement – SRP $16.99 (8 oz)

Goat Milk – A topper to support fitness and activity - $24.99 (7 oz) Pumpkin – Powdered bowel health blend - $24.99 (8 oz)

(Launched in April 2025)



The Daily – 11-in-1 powder supplement – SRP $19.99 (7 oz)

Probiotic – Powdered gut health blend - $19.99 (4.1 oz) Bone Broth – A liquid topper in either chicken or beef flavors - $19.99 (4.75 oz)

About Native Pet

Native Pet is a line of premium pet supplements created with a dedication to quality, clean and ethically sourced ingredients. The products are backed by innovative science and research, and board-certified veterinary nutritionists. The brand is committed to improving the lives of pets and their owners with trustworthy, easy-to-use products that enhance any pet's food, regardless of pet food type. Native Pet supplements are currently sold at over 7,700 locations nationwide.

SOURCE Native Pet