Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT TO BITCO INSURANCE COMPANIES


2025-04-28 01:15:58
CHICAGO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI ) - today announced leadership succession at BITCO Insurance Companies (BITCO), an Old Republic Specialty Insurance Group subsidiary.

BITCO has named Meyer Lehman (50) President, effective May 1. Vince Lamb (62) will continue as Chief Executive Officer. In making this announcement, Craig R. Smiddy , Old Republic International's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "These appointments reflect thoughtful succession planning at BITCO. Since joining BITCO in 2023, Meyer has driven growth, profitability, and operational excellence, and we are confident he will continue to lead with a clear vision for the future. Meyer's appointment and Vince's continued leadership will ensure continuity as BITCO delivers specialized solutions to its agents, brokers, and customers."

About Old Republic

Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates diverse property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies are experts in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit .

Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772



