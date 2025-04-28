Global Cyber Alliance Amplifies Cybersecurity Innovation At RSA Conference 2025

GCA will play a central role in three sessions, spotlighting the intersection of cybersecurity and the common good including:



Protecting Infrastructure from Increased Cyber Attacks – Public Sector Days (Apr 28th, 1:00 PM PDT) – Giroud joins critical infrastructure experts to highlight the types of attacks and what governments are doing to stop groups, such as Volt Typhoon, from gaining access to critical systems.



"Why Democratizing Cybersecurity is Good for Business" (May 1st, 8:30 AM PDT) – Giroud joins experts from CrowdStrike, Atlantic Council, and Tides Foundation to discuss how inclusive cybersecurity strategies benefit not only underserved communities but also long-term business outcomes.

"The Hidden Cybersecurity Crisis: Securing Business & Public Infrastructure" (May 1st, 10:50 AM PDT) – Facilitated by Giroud, this session will unpack overlooked systemic risks and offer strategic pathways for collective resilience.

"These are not just conference panels, they are calls to action," said Kayle Giroud . "At GCA, we believe that the health of our digital infrastructure depends on building scalable, accessible solutions that benefit everyone, not just those with deep resources."

In addition, GCA's presence at RSA is part of the broader movement of Common Good Cyber, a coalition advocating for sustainable funding and recognition for nonprofit-led cybersecurity initiatives. As threats grow more sophisticated, GCA is urging industry, government, and philanthropic partners to unite behind foundational cybersecurity efforts that protect the public interest.

Attendees are invited to connect with GCA at RSA to explore collaboration opportunities to help us improve the Internet and help people and organizations be more secure online. GCA spokespeople will be available to speak to partners and media at the event.

The Global Cyber Allianc (GCA) is an international nonprofit organization working with communities to improve the Internet and help people and organizations be more secure online. It achieves this in three ways: working with communities; engaging infrastructure owners and operators; and driving ecosystem engagement for collective action on cybersecurity. GCA is a 501(c)(3) in the U.S. and a nonprofit in the U.K. and Belgium.

