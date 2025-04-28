Ottocast Introduces New-Gen Android Car Box Nanoai, Anchors New Era Of Vehicle Intelligence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NanoAI is equipped with the elite-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, and the basic edition has a memory configuration of 8GB and 128GB. With the Android 13 system and CloudSIM, it can connect to the internet without Wi-Fi, hotspot or a physical SIM card. It also supports seamless switching of CarPlay, Android Auto and OttoDrive 2.5, providing more personalization options and full application access.

The interactive 1.83-inch AI screen responds to voice commands to ensure safer driving, and the AI-powered Co-Pilot makes conversations smoother and smarter. The enhanced control unlocks more apps and features beyond standard CarPlay or Android Auto, and users can customize the system for a tailored experience and stream videos, browse the web, or use non-native apps directly on the display.

"Nano is our answer to the future of smart cockpits. It represents not only a product upgrade, but also Ottocast's new vision and thinking on the integration of user experience and AI," said Hery Zeng, deputy director of Ottocast product development center.

NanoAI's wireless connection simplifies smartphone interaction with the vehicle, while its plug-and-play installation ensures a clean setup without messy cables. Additionally, it enhances safety with GPS tracking and security features.

"The AI emotive display and voice control completely changes the way users communicate with the vehicles, in that it's no longer an ice-cold piece of equipment, but more like a partner sitting at the co-pilot," said Sophia Chang, CEO of Ottocast.

As Ottocast's most forward-looking product, NanoAI not only is a major leap for Ottocast's AI-enabled in-vehicle experience, but also represents the company's entry into the smart AI cockpit sector and a turning point to shift the product strategy from "car adapter" to "intelligent car computing terminal," lowering the threshold for smart cockpit upgrades and promoting the transition of the aftermarket to high value-added products.

Looking ahead, Ottocast will continue to expand its product line with commitment to further redefining the future of in-vehicle lifestyle through continuous innovation, turning the automobile into a true "third space."

