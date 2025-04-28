Hoag Recruits Transformative Leader, Steven Grossman, M.D. Ph.D., To Lead The Hoag Family Cancer Institute



Internationally recognized and respected physician scientist, Dr. Grossman named Executive Medical Director

After competitive, nationwide recruitment, Dr. Grossman joins Hoag from USC Dr. Grossman's recruitment is emblematic of a significant period of growth and advancement for Hoag, particularly in cancer research, treatment and prevention

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag is proud to announce that after a competitive national recruitment effort, Steven Grossman, M.D., Ph.D. has joined as Executive Medical Director of the Hoag Family Cancer Institute .

An internationally recognized clinician and scientist specializing in gastrointestinal cancers, Dr. Grossman comes to Hoag from USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and Keck School of Medicine, where he served as Deputy Director for Cancer Services and Physician-in-Chief.

"Dr. Grossman's decision to join Hoag reflects our unique ability to drive discovery and innovation in cancer care and prevention – not only in Orange County but globally," said Hoag President and CEO Robert T. Braithwaite. "We are excited to welcome him to our esteemed team of Hoag Family Cancer Institute physicians, scientists and caregivers and are confident that, under his leadership, we will stay at the forefront of translating innovative research into effective, compassionate care."

Dr. Grossman joins the organization at a pivotal moment for Hoag, as it accelerates the growth of cancer research, treatment and prevention - highlighted by state-of-the-art clinical trials and a $1 billion investment in expanding Hoag's Irvine hospital, the Sun Family Campus. This major expansion includes the new Cancer & Digestive Hospital Pavilion, further advancing dedicated cancer care offerings.

With an extensive background in clinical research in GI cancers, including pancreatic cancer, Dr. Grossman said he was particularly drawn to Hoag's "privademic" model, which offers the best of both private practice and academic medicine, allowing for groundbreaking research and innovation in a patient-centered clinical setting.

"I am impressed by Hoag's ability to provide cutting-edge therapies in a clinical setting that allows every patient to be seen as an individual," he said. "Hoag's multidisciplinary approach rivals academic institutions while providing care that addresses each person's physical, mental and emotional needs."

Hoag is a leader in clinical trials providing patients with access to more than 100 clinical trials in cancer alone. Through these groundbreaking research efforts, funded in part by philanthropy, Hoag works to advance treatment options and improve health care by exploring the safety and effectiveness of new drugs, therapies, medical devices, and clinical and surgical methods. Additionally, Hoag also offers a robust Precision Medicine Program using the latest advances in genomic technologies, targeted therapies and research to provide patients with the latest in innovation and technology.

These leading-edge efforts support Hoag's mission to make a significant impact on cancer prevention, early detection and treatment. For example, Hoag's Anita Erickson Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Program is one of only a few early-detection programs in the country, and the first in Southern California to help people identify their cancer risk and focus on detecting early-stage cancer through labs, imaging and genetic testing. Led by a multidisciplinary team of specialists including a geneticist, genetic counselors, gastroenterologists and GI surgeons, the early detection program supports all aspects of care, including diagnosis and treatment.

Philanthropy is central to Hoag's ability to make strides in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment – in addition to supporting Dr. Grossman's recruitment process. Specifically, Circle 1000, a nearly 40-year-old philanthropic group, has raised more than $25 million for the Hoag Family Cancer Institute and provided funds to support Dr. Grossman's position.

Dr. Grossman earned an A.B. in biology from Princeton University, followed by an M.D. and a Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics and Cell Biology from the University of Chicago. Following his residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dr. Grossman received his postdoctoral fellowship training at Harvard Medical School. He is also fellowship-trained in Medical Oncology from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Dr. Grossman said he is excited to join a team known internationally for innovation, collaboration and compassion.

"Hoag's commitment to pushing the boundaries of patient care is well established," he said. "I am thrilled to join this team."

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 17 urgent care facilities, 11 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer , digestive health , heart and vascular , neurosciences , spine , women's health , and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® with Distinction hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag .

SOURCE Hoag

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED