Health Monitor Network Honored With 12 Hermes Creative Awards, Including Six Platinum

Health Monitor Network, the pioneering leader in the point of care advertising channel, was recognized with all 12 of its submissions to the 2025 Hermes International Creative Awards winning the prestigious award, including six platinum awards. These accolades celebrate excellence across a variety of platforms, including print and digital Patient Guides, Clinician Updates, various in-office digital exam-room screen panels, and an industry first podcast. This recognition underscores Health Monitor's unwavering commitment to producing impactful, high-quality educational content that empowers patients and healthcare providers at the point of care, helping patients and building brands for pharma marketers.

“These awards are a powerful testament to the creativity, dedication, and passion of our Creative, Editorial, and Production teams,” shared Lindsay Bosslett, VP, Editor-in-Chief, and Erica Kerber, VP, Creative Director, in a joint statement.“More importantly, they reaffirm that our work is truly making a difference in patients' lives and helping healthcare providers deliver better care.”

The Hermes International Creative Competition is one of the largest international creative competitions honoring excellence in both emerging and traditional media. The 2025 competition is expected to attract more than 6,000 entries from across the United States, Canada, and over two dozen other countries.

The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), widely recognized as the industry's leading third-party evaluator of creative work. Entries span a broad range of organizations, from independent communicators to large-scale corporate teams, including Fortune 500 companies.

Judged by industry professionals who seek out work that sets a benchmark for the field, the Hermes Creative Awards also celebrate the philanthropic efforts of creative professionals. AMCP has donated more than $325,000 to community causes in recent years as part of its mission to support public service and charitable initiatives.

“This recognition reinforces Health Monitor's position as a leader in omnichannel patient and HCP engagement,” the statement continued.“Together, we're setting a new standard for patient education-one that is visually compelling, clinically credible, and emotionally resonant.”

About Health Monitor Network

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care-we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

