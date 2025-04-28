Audfly Technology Captivates Attention At The 85Th China Educational Equipment Exhibition

TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the 85th China Educational Equipment Exhibition, Audfly Technology drew widespread attention with its latest innovations in acoustic solutions for education. With a comprehensive showcase that included its outdoor directional sound products, indoor balanced sound reinforcement systems, and its revolutionary Focusound Screen technology-the company reaffirmed its leadership in the field of educational acoustics.Audfly's booth became a major focal point at the exhibition, attracting a steady stream of education sector experts, government representatives, and attendees eager to experience the cutting-edge integration of sound and artificial intelligence. The company's AI-acoustics fusion concept created an immersive "Smart Education Acoustic Space," demonstrating how intelligent sound environments can enhance clarity, balance, and personalized auditory experiences in modern classrooms.A highlight of the showcase was the live demonstration of Lenovo devices embedded with Audfly's Focusound technology. These systems, featuring precise directional sound control and outstanding speech intelligibility, were presented as breakthrough solutions for AI-driven teaching, secure learning environments, and personalized education applications. The innovations won praise from senior officials in the education sector, who recognized Audfly's contributions toward setting a new standard for intelligent, sound-centered educational interaction models.Audfly's "Smart Campus Acoustic Ecosystem" exhibition area further expanded visitors' imaginations with a full-chain solution-from creating balanced soundfields in classrooms to source-based noise reduction on playgrounds. Particularly popular were the demonstrations of the "Silent Playground System" and "Classroom Balanced Soundfield System," which addressed critical needs for optimizing educational acoustic environments and protecting young people's hearing. The interactive displays allowed participants to experience the technologies not just through technical specifications, but through direct, tangible applications, advancing public understanding and acceptance of acoustic innovation in education.Adding to the excitement, Audfly introduced a futuristic "AI Smart Voice Cube" guided tour, where a digital human led visitors through the exhibition with natural-sounding, interactive explanations. This novel use of AI and acoustic technologies provided a more immersive and intelligent experience, showcasing the vast potential of sound-driven educational spaces.With packed crowds and continuous engagement throughout the event, Audfly Technology demonstrated not only its technical prowess but also its strategic vision for the future of education. The company's ability to turn complex acoustic technologies into intuitive, real-world applications positions it as a key innovator driving the next generation of smart education solutions.About Audfly TechnologyAudfly is a global leader in innovative audio solutions, specializing in directional sound technology. The company's flagship Focusound Screentechnology seamlessly integrates sound directly into display screens, delivering immersive audio experiences with enhanced privacy and clarity. Beyond Focusound Screen, Audfly has developed a diverse portfolio of directional sound products designed for a wide range of applications, including museums, retail stores, digital signage, self-service kiosks, office environments, and home entertainment systems. By precisely controlling sound projection, Audfly's innovations help eliminate audio spillover, reduce noise pollution, and create customized sound zones, making it the go-to solution for businesses and institutions looking to optimize their acoustic environments. With cutting-edge research and continuous advancements, Audfly is redefining how sound is experienced across consumer electronics, commercial spaces, and professional settings worldwide.

Wei Ke

Audfly Technology

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.