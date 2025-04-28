Prosperity Of Life Announces Global Tour Across Five Countries And 11 Cities - Just 90 Days Away

Shane Krider presenting from his home office

Rachel Krider at home office in Portugal

Prosperity Of Life associates, Kristene Bene and Izabel Coutu

Prosperity Of Life local event

Prosperity Of Life associates from left to right, Colin Greig, Chrissy Greig & Ekaterina Koretskaia

Prosperity Of Life's 2025 World Tour kicks off in 90 days! 5 countries, 11 cities, 30 days of high-impact events with Shane & Rachel Krider.

- Shane KriderPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prosperity Of Life , a global leader in entrepreneurial and personal success education, has officially announced its highly anticipated 2025 World Tour, now just 90 days away. The 30-day tour will span five countries and 11 cities, bringing together international leaders, distributors, and aspiring entrepreneurs for a series of dynamic live events.Founders Shane and Rachel Krider will personally lead the tour, which kicks off in London, UK, before continuing across Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Canada.🌏 Tour Schedule Highlights:United Kingdom – LondonAustralia – Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, BrisbaneNew Zealand – AucklandUnited States – Miami, Dallas, AustinCanada – TorontoEach stop on the tour will feature live trainings, networking opportunities, and immersive masterminds focused on personal growth, leadership development, and digital entrepreneurship. The tour is expected to draw large audiences of current Prosperity Of Life distributors, community members, and new guests exploring the opportunity for the first time.An Open Invitation to Explore What's PossibleIn each city, a special portion of the day will be open to invited guests-giving prospective partners and curious attendees a chance to learn more about the Prosperity Of Life business model, meet the founders, and ask questions in a relaxed, high-energy setting.“We're excited to bring the global community together and connect face-to-face with the people behind this incredible movement,” said Rachel Krider.“Whether you're just starting out or already building momentum, these events are designed to elevate your vision and expand your results.”The world tour marks a significant milestone for Prosperity Of Life, which continues to expand its global footprint across over 100 countries. Known for its transformative digital programs and community-driven business model, the company empowers individuals to create time, location, and financial freedom through portable online business systems.“We've seen extraordinary growth over the past year,” added Shane Krider.“This tour is about celebrating that success and continuing to raise the bar-for ourselves, our leadership, and the next generation of visionaries joining us.”The full event schedule, including registration details for each city, will be released in the coming weeks via .About Prosperity Of LifeProsperity Of Life is a leading provider of digital personal development and entrepreneurial education. Through its award-winning programs and global leadership community, the company empowers individuals to create meaningful success and lifestyle freedom through portable, purpose-driven businesses.

