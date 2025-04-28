Carrie Drinkwine Co-Authors Marketing To Millions With Rudy Mawer
In her chapter, Drinkwine shares how trust, relatability, and transformation can drive deep audience connection and sustainable growth-without relying on fear-based tactics or ad spend. She outlines the exact steps she used to build a multimillion-dollar business through value-driven content, transparency, and human connection.
“Marketing is no longer about shouting the loudest-it's about creating a magnetism that draws people in,” says Drinkwine.
Marketing to Millions is set to be a must-read for entrepreneurs looking to scale faster with proven marketing strategies. The book will be available soon, featuring insights from Drinkwine and other industry leaders.
