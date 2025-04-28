Applied Technology Academy Steps Up To Support The Inaugural U.S. Women's Cyber Team

Leading Edge Training by Award Winning Instructors

ATA Awards 1st Time U.S. Women's Cyber Team MVP

- Lynn Fisher, President and CEO

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In October 2024, what started as a vision became reality as the US Cyber Games program made history by commissioning the first-ever US Women's Cyber Team (USWCT). Twelve ladies, two coaches, and many sponsors, mentors, and allies stepped forward to support the initiative - including Applied Technology Academy (ATA) - empowering team tryouts and selection, training, and ultimately, a trip to Tokyo, Japan where they placed second overall in the Kunoichi Cyber Games international team competition.

“At the US Cyber Games, forming an all-women's team was about creating a platform intentionally focused on empowering, inspiring, and challenging more women to elevate their skillsets and take on more technical roles in cybersecurity through participating in cybersecurity competitions,” says Jessica Gulick, Commissioner, US Cyber Games.“These athletes train and compete to advance their technical skills, and serve as female role models, leading more women into cybersecurity careers.

"At Applied Technology Academy, we are excited to support and honor the US Women's Cyber Team. In support of these trailblazers and to contribute to their continued success, we are proud to award the MVP with any aligned cybersecurity course of her choice, to further equip her with the skills and certifications needed to thrive in real-world cyber missions," said Lynn Fisher, President and CEO of ATA. "This MVP award isn't just recognition-it's an investment in the future of the MVP's cybersecurity talent."

Participation in international cybersecurity competitions requires skills that extend beyond traditional classroom instruction. Not only do these events develop technical skills, but also cognitive skills (i.e., endurance, intuition, and instincts) and productivity skills (i.e., leadership, teamwork, and resiliency). When it came to awarding our first-ever USWCT MVP, Assistant Head Coach Chelsie Cooper looked for many of these cognitive and productivity skills, and noted attitude, contributions to team culture, and an ability to inspire and motivate teammates as characteristics that are critical to the athlete most deserving of this recognition.

Unlike traditional athletics, cybersecurity competitions do not present gender-based challenges. However, as evidenced by the impact of establishing women's sports in the US, creating such opportunities can significantly increase female participation in the technology sector.

“Our inaugural MVP awardee, is an athlete who not only demonstrated technical excellence in competitions and team preparations, but elevated the entire team's overall performance,” says USWCT Head Coach, Ken Jenkins.“She excels personally, of course, and showed exceptional problem-solving abilities and grit, while representing the team with professionalism.”

ATA ( ) is also a sponsor of the US Cyber Games program Season V, which kicks off on Thursday, June 5th. Event registration, as well as athlete and coach/ mentor applications, are now live. Learn more about how to get involved at .

