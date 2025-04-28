Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Organizational System For A Kitchen Pantry (BRK-2184)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of seeing a cluttered, eye-sore in the kitchen pantry. I thought there could be a better food storage system for storing and organizing items in the pantry," said an inventor, from Birmingham, Ala., "so I invented the CLEAR ADVANTAGE PANTRY. My design ensures canned and dry food items are stored in a neat and organized manner, which could help prevent you from buying duplicate items that you don't need."

This patented invention provides an improved food storage system for a pantry. In doing so, it offers a highly visible, neat, and appealing design. As a result, it allows the user to store, organize and take easy inventory of pantry items. It also increases organization and space. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BRK-2184, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED