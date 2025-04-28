PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As required by Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, Telkom Indonesia (IDX: TLKM) (NYSE: TLK ) confirms that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Telkom Indonesia's 20-F report is available on its website at ( ) as well as through the SEC website at (/ ).

Holders of Telkom Indonesia's securities can receive a hard copy of the 20-F report (including the complete audited financial statements) free of charge upon request. Requests can be made by contacting Telkom Indonesia Investor Relations at [email protected] ([email protected] ).

For further information please contact:

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected] ([email protected] )

Website: ()

SOURCE PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

