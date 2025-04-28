Indusface To Showcase Industry-First, Autonomous Vulnerability Remediation For Web Apps And Apis At RSAC 2025
Open vulnerabilities aren't just a compliance risk but a growing breach vector. According to Verizon's Data Breach Investigations Report, breaches involving vulnerability exploitation on web apps rose 180% last year, surpassing phishing and approaching credential abuse.
"33% of critical and high severity Vulnerabilities remain open for 180+ days according to our State of Application Security report . This delays audits and exposes businesses to breach risk," said Ashish Tandon, Founder & CEO, Indusface . "Most organizations attempt to prioritize vulnerabilities-but our platform removes the need for prioritization altogether. Every app & API vulnerability is virtually patched instantly, ensuring instant risk reduction and continuous audit readiness."
From Discovery to Remediation, in a Continuous Loop
The Indusface platform unifies AppSec into a continuous, AI-driven workflow:
. Exposure Management: Discover all internet-facing assets-IPs, web apps, and APIs-via integrated attack surface management.
. Vulnerability Management: Continuously identify exploitable vulnerabilities across web and API apps using integrated Dynamic Application Security Testing(DAST) and Penetration Testing as a Service(PTaaS)-backed by a zero false positive promise.
. Autonomous Remediation: Apply real-time protection through virtual patching, API security enforcement, and behavioral DDoS/bot mitigation-without code changes or delays.
The End of Point-in-Time Compliance
Indusface's continuous application and API compliance framework generates clean, audit-ready vulnerability reports for board reviews, third-party audits, and regulatory frameworks like SOC 2, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and HITRUST.
Combined with SLA-backed protection and unified visibility across web and API apps, this launch transforms how security, DevOps, and compliance teams operate-offering a shared platform to discover, protect, and prove app security posture anytime.
A Must-See at RSAC 2025
Visit Booth N-5271 to experience the future of app-layer compliance.
About Indusface:
Indusface is a leading application security SaaS company, securing 5,000 customers globally with its award-winning WAAP platform. Recognized as a Customers' Choice in Gartner Peer InsightsTM for three years, Indusface offers the industry's only AI-powered, all-in-one AppSec platform covering everything from discovery to remediation.
