Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Training Aid For Cricket Players (BRA-1203)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I played, coached, and umpired in cricket for many years, and I wanted to create a training aid to help strengthen the muscles needed when spin bowling," said an inventor, from Thornton, NSW, Australia, "so I invented the SPIN - A - DREAM. My design would help increase strength in the fingers, wrist, forearm, biceps/triceps, and shoulder for enhanced accuracy, control, and confidence in matches."

The patent-pending invention provides a new training aid to strengthen the muscles needed to perfect spin bowling for cricketers. In doing so, it increases spin and control. As a result, it could enhance performance. The invention features a simple and innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cricketers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Brisbane sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BRA-1203, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

