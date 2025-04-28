Aptori Named Winner Of Three Coveted Global Infosec Awards During RSA Conference 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are extremely proud to be named the winner in multiple categories," said. "These awards recognize the innovation of the Aptori AI-Driven Application Security Platform, an agentic AI solution that leverages semantic reasoning to analyze application code and logic in real time, delivering deterministic vulnerability detection, contextual risk prioritization, and automated remediation."

An overview of the Aptori AI Security Engineer - your autonomous virtual teammate for proactive risk detection, prioritization, and remediation - can be viewed here .

"The Aptori AI Security Engineer was built to meet the most critical needs CISOs face in application security," added Singh. "Acting as an autonomous virtual teammate, Aptori works seamlessly alongside human teams to accelerate vulnerability identification, prioritization, and remediation. CISOs gain real-time risk visibility, continuous compliance, and scalable security - empowering their teams to move faster without expanding headcount."

"Aptori embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Aptori

Aptori is a leading innovator in AI-driven application security and vulnerability management. By harnessing advanced AI and semantic reasoning, Aptori accurately identifies security vulnerabilities across code, applications, APIs, and cloud infrastructure - enabling proactive threat detection, automated remediation, and continuous compliance.

Seamlessly integrated into the software development lifecycle (SDLC), Aptori continuously detects and remediates vulnerabilities while aligning releases with industry standards such as SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST, NIS2, and ISO security frameworks.

Trusted by leading global enterprises in regulated industries, Aptori dramatically reduces vulnerability remediation time and accelerates secure software releases-empowering development and security teams to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

Discover how Aptori powers autonomous security - proactively identifying, prioritizing, and mitigating risks across applications, APIs, and cloud. Learn more at aptori .

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at and visit and to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Aptori Media Inquiries:

Contact: Harinder Singh

Email: [email protected]

Website:

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website:

SOURCE Aptori