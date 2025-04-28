Starfish Brings Influencer Marketing To Small Businesses And Micro-Influencers With The Launch Of Its All-In-One Platform

New app-based platform levels the playing field, making influencer marketing accessible for all

MIAMI, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starfish, Inc, a marketing technology company seamlessly connecting businesses with influencers through its novel platform, today announced the launch of its Starfish platform, a next-generation solution designed to streamline the influencer marketing process for brands and creators alike, eliminating the need for third parties and offering a faster, simpler, and safer way to directly collaborate.

With over 33 million small businesses in the U.S. fueling the economy and spending billions annually on advertising, many still face a critical challenge: finding the right voices to champion their brands. Meanwhile, micro-influencers, who now make up the majority of the influencer landscape, struggle to connect with businesses looking for authentic engagement. Starfish eliminates these barriers, providing a streamlined marketplace where businesses of all sizes can find and directly collaborate with credible influencers, without the need for expensive agencies or complicated negotiations.

Thomas Rodberg, CEO and co-founder of Starfish, emphasized the shift happening in influencer marketing and the need for a platform that bridges the gap. "The future of influencer marketing isn't about celebrity endorsements; it's about real people with real influence. Starfish V2 isn't just an upgraded platform, it's a movement to democratize influencer partnerships. In an industry that has long favored high-profile names, we're proving that authentic engagement matters more than follower count or big budgets, and that every business, no matter its size, deserves a seat at the table."

The Starfish platform allows businesses to browse verified influencers across a myriad of industries and topics, communicate directly, and manage partnerships and payments without intermediaries. Influencers set their own rates, while Starfish's secure escrow payment system ensures fair, protected transactions on both sides of the agreement. Built-in tools for messaging and contract management make launching effective influencer campaigns easier than ever.

The Starfish app is free, and currently available for Apple iOS devices. To learn more, please visit or download the app here .

About Starfish

Starfish, Inc. is a privately funded next-generation influencer marketing technology company pioneering novel platforms that make collaboration between brands and creators simple, secure, and scalable. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs and creators, Starfish empowers both sides of the marketplace to take control of their partnerships. Starfish is headquartered in Miami, Florida and can be found online at starfishapp and @starfish on all social media platforms.

Media Contact:

Phil Kaplan

6093256445

[email protected]

SOURCE Starfish App

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED