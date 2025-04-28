Changes In Board Of Directors

AALBORG, Denmark, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S hereby announces that during the Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2025 Søren Vilby, Jakob Alsted Have, Dennis Nymann, Lasse Dannulat and Lars Kristensen were elected as new members of the Board of Directors by the general meeting. A description of the qualifications and competencies of each of the new members of the Board of Directors will be appended to the company announcement regarding the result of the Annual General Meeting.

Following the Annual General Meeting the board constituted itself with Søren Vilby as Chairman and Jakob Have as Vice Chairman.

For questions or further information, please contact:

Per Anders Nyman, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2566 6869

[email protected]

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), is a developer and manufacturer of high-quality gaming hardware. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China and Taiwan.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4142092

SOURCE Asetek

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED