Goodwin Gains Another Brokerage: Unity Jets To Elevate Charter Brokerage Efficiency

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwin, a leading tech platform serving the charter aviation broker community, is proud to announce their newest user of the platform, Unity Jets, one of the nation's most respected charter brokerages.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in Goodwin's mission to empower charter brokers with modern tools and services designed to simplify the entire trip workflow.

Unity Jets joins the Goodwin platform as a user, leveraging the full suite of capabilities to enhance how they serve clients while maintaining the bespoke service their name is known for.

Goodwin has tested and refined the platform's capabilities with the feedback of Unity Jets and other brokerages, ensuring they align with the operational needs of established brokerages. Through this process, Goodwin has explored how digital solutions can help brokers save time, reduce costs, and maintain client service standards.

"We've seen plenty of platforms promise to streamline brokerage work, but Goodwin is the first one that actually fits how we work-not the other way around," said Kevin Diemar, CEO and President of Unity Jets. "They've focused on solving the real problems: cutting down the back-and-forth of sourcing, keeping proposals client-ready, and simplifying payments. Most importantly, we've been able to shift our team toward more valuable tasks instead of eliminating roles-this is about efficiency, not reduction."

Goodwin is focused on building a broker-driven platform. Like other brokers, Kevin has provided insights based on his experience in the charter space to help guide its development.

"Feedback from Unity Jets, along with insights from other brokers like Kevin, has been incredibly valuable in building out our broker-driven platform," said Tolga Demirel, Co-Founder of Goodwin. "Their real-world input has helped shape features that address the industry's evolving needs. This collaboration reflects our commitment to developing tools alongside the broker community."

This announcement signals Goodwin's continued commitment to building a platform that is broker-driven, enhances broker capabilities and positions them to thrive in a rapidly changing market.

About Goodwin

Founded in 2022, Goodwin is headquartered in Ohio with technical talent across the U.S. The company is revolutionizing the charter aviation industry with innovative technology that streamlines charter operations. Goodwin acts solely in a B2B capacity, supporting brokers and operators in digitizing and elevating their workflows, ensuring charter aviation professionals can focus on building meaningful client relationships and scaling their businesses. For more information about how Goodwin is reshaping the charter landscape, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn to stay updated.

About Unity Jets

Unity Jets is a leading private aviation brokerage committed to redefining the charter experience through transparency, flexibility, and exceptional service. With no membership fees or long-term contracts, Unity Jets offers clients tailored access to a global network of private aircraft, ensuring efficient and cost-effective travel. Known for its white-glove service and unwavering commitment to safety, Unity Jets has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for business leaders, celebrities, and discerning travelers worldwide. The company continues to set industry standards through innovation, client-first values, and a relentless focus on quality. To learn more visit, unityjets .

Media Contact: Clara Armagast

[email protected]

304-688-5179

SOURCE Goodwin

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED