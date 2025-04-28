BSTR Miner Launches Free Cloud Mining Service To Help Miners Earn Bitcoin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI dynamic risk control and compliance architecture lead industry change

BSTR Miner, the world's leading cloud mining platform, announced today that its free cloud mining service can help users obtain stable Bitcoin (BTC) income. With innovative risk control technology, diversified income models and strict compliance management, BSTR Miner is redefining the accessibility and security of cryptocurrency mining and becoming the preferred platform for institutional and individual investors.

Zero threshold participation: Register to enjoy $10 reward , daily sign-in to add income

BSTR Miner's "Newbie Startup Plan" has greatly reduced the participation threshold.

Registration reward: New users can get $10 start-up funds after completing real-name authentication, which can be directly used to purchase computing power contracts and start the first income.

Daily sign-in: Users can get a $0.6 reward for logging in to the platform and signing in every day, without additional operations. Signing in for 30 consecutive days can unlock a higher proportion of rebates.

Invitation mechanism: Users can permanently enjoy 3%-4.5% multi-level profit sharing by inviting friends through referral links. When the team size reaches 100 people, the direct rebate ratio is increased to 4.5%.

AI dynamic risk control system: income volatility is reduced to the industry average of 32%

Facing the high volatility of the cryptocurrency market, BSTR Miner's upgraded AI dynamic risk control system has become a key breakthrough:

Real-time monitoring: Through machine learning algorithms, more than 300 market risk indicators are tracked, with a response speed of 15 milliseconds, and the user's fund security rate is increased to 97.3% under extreme market conditions.

This technology has passed the security certification of the international third-party agency SGS and has been adopted by many hedge funds. Emily Wong, chief investment officer of Los Angeles asset management company Volton Capital, said: "In the past six months, our allocation return rate has reached 14.9%, and the maximum drawdown is only 2.3%."

Compliance and transparency: escorted by global authoritative certification

BSTR Miner takes compliance operation as its core competitiveness:

Regulatory qualifications: supervised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and passed the ISO/IEC 27001 information security management system certification.

Global layout: Compliance operation centers have been set up in more than 100 countries, supporting users from 195 countries to participate, with institutional investors accounting for 29%.

User testimony: The income from novice to senior miner has increased

Canadian user David shared: "On the day of registration, I used a $10 start-up fund to open a contract. Combined with daily sign-ins, the net income in the first month exceeded $50; after inviting 3 friends, the passive income increased by 25%." Similar cases are seen more than 100,000 times a day in the platform community. Trustpilot user reviews show that 93% of users recognize its income stability and customer service professionalism.

Flexible contracts and future prospects

The platform provides a variety of computing power contracts, covering 1 day to 60 days, with a daily yield of 1.35%-6%, and you can participate with a minimum of $10. For example:

Short-term contract (2 days): Invest $100, get a fixed return of $107, and a daily yield of 3.5%

High-yield contract (50 days): Invest $28,000, get a total return of $52,780, and an annualized return of over 180%

For more contract options, please visit the official website:

Maria Chen, technical director of BSTR Miner, emphasized: "Our goal is to return mining to its essence - simple, stable and sustainable. In the future, we will continue to optimize algorithms, expand clean energy mines, and reduce carbon footprints."

About BSTR Miner

BSTR Miner is the world's leading compliant cloud mining service platform with data centers in North America, Europe and Asia, using the latest generation of mining machines and clean energy solutions. The platform strictly abides by the financial regulatory regulations of various countries, and user assets are safe.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



