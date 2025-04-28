Procare Oviedo Chiropractors Introduces Advanced Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression Therapy

Oviedo, FL – ProCare Oviedo Chiropractors is proud to announce the enhancement of its spinal health services with the introduction of advanced non-surgical spinal decompression therapy. This innovative treatment offers a non-invasive solution for individuals suffering from chronic back and neck pain, herniated discs, sciatica, and other spinal conditions.

“Our goal is to provide effective, non-surgical treatments that address the root causes of spinal discomfort,” said Dr. Paul Toma, lead chiropractor at ProCare Oviedo.“Spinal decompression therapy allows us to alleviate pain and improve mobility without the need for invasive procedures.”

Understanding Spinal Decompression Therapy

Spinal decompression therapy at ProCare Oviedo involves the use of a specialized table that gently stretches the spine, creating negative pressure within the spinal discs. This process promotes the retraction of herniated or bulging discs, reducing pressure on the spinal nerves and facilitating the flow of healing nutrients to the affected areas. The therapy is particularly beneficial for conditions such as:

– Herniated or bulging discs

– Degenerative disc disease

– Sciatica

– Spinal stenosis

– Chronic neck or back pain

Patients often experience significant relief after a series of sessions, with improvements in pain levels, mobility, and overall quality of life.

Comprehensive Chiropractic Care

In addition to spinal decompression therapy, ProCare Oviedo Chiropractors offers a range of services aimed at promoting holistic wellness, including:

– Chiropractic adjustments

– Physical therapy

– Assisted stretching

– Treatment for auto accident injuries

The clinic is committed to providing personalized care plans tailored to each patient's unique needs, ensuring optimal outcomes without the use of drugs or surgery.

About ProCare Oviedo Chiropractors

Located at 40 Alexandria Blvd. Ste. 1020 in Oviedo, FL, ProCare Oviedo Chiropractors serves the Oviedo, Chuluota, Winter Springs, University of Central Florida, and Greater Orlando areas. Led by Dr. Paul Toma and Dr. Monica Kim, the clinic is dedicated to helping patients achieve better health through improved spinal alignment and function.

Contact Information

ProCare Oviedo Chiropractors

40 Alexandria Blvd. Ste. 1020

Oviedo, FL 32765

Phone: (407) 359-0047

Website:

Facebook:

Instagram:

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact ProCare Oviedo Chiropractors at (407) 359-0047.

