'Rapper's Delight' Hitmakers The Sugarhill Gang To Play Surprise Nashville Club Show

The Sugarhill Gang will perform at Nashville's AB Hillsboro Village (2111 Belcourt Ave.) on May 9, 2025. Visit AnzieBlue for tickets.

Nashville's 250-capacity AB Hillsboro Village will host the hip-hop pioneers' May 9 show.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hip-hop legends The Sugarhill Gang have just announced a one-of-a-kind club performance at Nashville's AB Hillsboro Village on Friday, May 9, 2025, the most up-close-and-personal U.S. venue on their schedule.Celebrating the 45th anniversary of their pioneering hit“Rapper's Delight” reaching its peak on the Billboard charts, The Sugarhill Gang's May 9 show at the 250-capacity AB Hillsboro Village will go on sale Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 10 a.m. CST via the venue's website, AnzieBlue . General admission tickets are $50, and VIP tickets are $75 and include a complimentary cocktail and early entry at 7pm. The May 9 show will begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening to G.A. ticket holders at 7:30 p.m.In addition to being the first hip-hop song to ever chart on the Billboard Hot 100, the iconic“Rapper's Delight” went on to become one of the biggest rap singles of all time, and it was certified gold and platinum in several countries around the world.Original members Wonder Mike and Master Gee teamed up with Hendogg and DJ Dynasty to bring the legendary group's music to the AB Hillsboro Village stage.Nashville's only woman-owned music venue, AB Hillsboro Village has hosted more than 300 events - including Steve Earle, Caitlyn Smith, Judah & the Lion, the 'A Complete Unknown' Nashville reception with Timothée Chalamet, and official AMERICANAFEST and Tin Pan South showcases - since opening its doors to music in March 2023.In addition to the concerts booked by the venue, AB is also available to rent for a wide range of events, whether it's a record release party for a local artist, an opening night gala for a film festival, a wedding, speaker, or fundraiser. For AB press or event inquiries, please email ....ABOUT AB HILLSBORO VILLAGE:Located in the heart of Nashville's Hillsboro Village at 2111 Belcourt Ave., AB (formerly known as Anzie Blue) is a 4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Marcie and Derek Van Mol. Proud to be inclusive, more information about the venue is available at AnzieBlue.

