Señoj, Classically Trained Urban/Pop Singer And Grammy Camp Alumna, On Tour To Promote Her Latest Single And Video 'OK'

Señoj, Classically Trained Urban/Pop Singer and Grammy Camp Alumna, Embarks on Tour to Share Her Artistic Journey

"Tour kicks off with her performance on Fox Houston 26's "The Night Cap"

- SeñojATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Señoj , a classically trained vocalist, producer, and accomplished songwriter, is hitting the road to share her journey as a Grammy Camp alumna and promote her latest work.The tour includes a special performance of“OK” on Fox Houston 26's The Night Cap at the end of April.Known for her powerhouse vocals and genre-blending style, Señoj credits Grammy Camp with providing the mentorship, industry insights, and confidence that have shaped her artistry.“Grammy Camp was a life-changing experience that gave me guidance and a deeper understanding of my music,” says Señoj.“It connected me with passionate musicians and industry experts who helped me see the endless possibilities in music.”Her single“OK” is already resonating with fans and music lovers everywhere. Produced by Señoj alongside the former production team Viigos, and featuring Paul "Saint Paul" Bennett (a two-time Grammy nominee) and Barry Rashawn (who has worked with Drake, J. Cole, and Nicki Minaj),“OK” is a bold anthem of self-empowerment.“This song is all about confidence,” explains Señoj.“It's that track you play to remind yourself who you are and to never let anyone dim your light.”Señoj's artistic journey extends beyond music. With previous releases like“Running” gaining recognition on SoundCloud-where she was dubbed a "new pop diva"-she continues to make waves in the industry, drawing comparisons to Ariana Grande and NAO.She also made her acting debut in the upcoming film Pressure, where her portrayal of Rachel earned critical acclaim, including a“Fan Favorite” award at a recent festival.Beyond entertainment, Señoj is a passionate entrepreneur, running her vegan dessert company, The Naked Bar , based in Atlanta.Stream "OK" now on all major platforms and follow Señoj on social media @senojmusic.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Pamela Broussard, BNM Publicity Group, ... orTaryn Brown, Taryn Brown + Co at 469-962-4500

OK Lyric Video Radio Edit

