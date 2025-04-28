Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Snow Removal Tool For Vehicles (BKC-504)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved tool for removing large amounts of heavy, wet snow from the rooftop of a vehicle," said an inventor, from Lowell, Mass., "so I invented the SNOW GONE. My design enables you to easily reach, push, and remove snow without struggling or becoming fatigued."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to remove snow from the rooftops of taller vehicles. In doing so, it eliminates physical struggle and excessive reaching. It also increases safety and convenience, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-504, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

