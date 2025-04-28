Omada Named Winner Of The Coveted Global Infosec Awards During RSA Conference 2025

Omada Wins Next Gen Identity and Access Management at the 13th Annual Global InfoSec Awards during #RSAC 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of the Next Gen Identity and Access Management category at the Annual Global InfoSec Awards, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

This prestigious award recognizes Omada's innovative approach to Identity Governance , its advanced capabilities in automating identity processes, and its ability to help organizations reduce risk, improve compliance and accelerate secure business operations.

" We have designed Omada Identity Cloud to simplify IGA and help our customers reduce the effort required to implement and manage their identity lifecycle, resulting in a lower total cost of ownership. This is the fifth consecutive year our company has been recognized with a prestigious cybersecurity award, and we see it as a testament to our mission to help customers improve their security via our comprehensive identity and access management solutions," said Michael Garrett, CEO, of Omada.

Omada's award-winning solution, Omada Identity Cloud , provides enterprises with a modern, cloud-native IGA platform that combines AI technology, advanced identity analytics, policy-based automation and out-of-the-box integrations. The platform enables organizations to streamline access governance, improve visibility and enhance operational efficiency across hybrid IT environments.

Yan Ross, Global Editor o f Cyber Defense Magazine, said: "We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Omada is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in customer environments."

Abo u t the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at

Abo u t Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. It is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. It delivers electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at and visit and to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), delivering a modern SaaS platform designed to help organizations manage and secure identities efficiently. Omada's solution provides comprehensive identity lifecycle management, access governance, and compliance support, enabling organizations to adapt quickly to evolving regulatory and business requirements. Since 2000, Omada has been delivering cutting-edge identity management solutions for complex hybrid environments, guided by a proven best-practice framework and a standardized deployment methodology. For more information, visit omadaidentity .

