'Hunting The Red Fox' Released In Audio Edition

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hunting the Red Fox , the debut novel by Florida novelist W. Kenneth Tyler, Jr., is now available in audiobook edition. The audio edition of Hunting the Red Fox (ASIN: B0F5YY3G2M, Unabridged, 10 hours 25 minutes $24.95) is narrated by Andrew Shapiro.In Hunting the Red Fox, his debut novel, W. Kenneth (Kenny) Tyler, Jr. delivers a confident, sweeping, and wholly mesmerizing work of historical fiction set against the backdrop of the 1950s.About Hunting the Red Fox: Amateur golf historian and aspiring writer Roger Mace is a good golfer with a great idea: to document stories of ordinary people who have done extraordinary things for the book project he thinks will put him on the map. When he overhears a lunch conversation at the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club in Williamsburg, Virginia, Roger is intrigued: it seems one member of the conversation spent time in the Fifties playing what would later become the PGA Tour. With his curiosity piqued, Roger sets out to acquire his first interview with the man who turns out to be the enigmatic Perry Barnes.But in his first meeting with Perry, Roger realizes that Perry's golf career is only a small slice of this story. When Perry tantalizes him with a fantastical tidbit about the biggest and best jewel heist of his career, Roger is all ears-well, all ears and a healthy dose of skepticism. But what unfolds is a story beyond Roger's wildest dreams.And so begins story of Perry Barnes, a highly intelligent, devastatingly charming, and uber-talented man who made a bad teenage mistake in the weeks leading up to his high school graduation in 1942. On a lark, it seems Perry“borrowed” some jewelry that wasn't technically his. The local judge took it personally and gave Perry the choice of an assignment to a newly formed Army special operations unit at the start of World War II or a 15-year jail stint. As a result, Perry finds himself being trained by the United States government in the skills and arts of sabotage, killing, self-preservation, espionage and ultimately, how to be a world class jewel thief.In a story that unfolds in a series of interviews Roger conducts-again, with a healthy dose of skepticism-Perry finds himself in the movie business in the Hollywood of the 1950s, then uses his immense physical skills in pursuit of excellence as a journeyman golfer on the PGA tour of that era with the likes of Ben Hogan, Jimmy Demaret and Arnold Palmer. But before the adventure is over, Perry has stolen the priceless Mecklenburg Diamond from a known jewel thief, with the intention of returning it to the authorities for, of all things, love.Befriended by a most bewildering-and spectacular-array of characters, Perry, in his unending quest for excellence, earnestly pursues the one goal he covets most: finding true love.Hunting the Red Fox is a marvelous and masterfully told tale resplendent with romance, intrigue, wit, humor, and a winning storyline. With its colorful cast of characters-some real, some not-and its irresistible and unforgettable protagonist, Hunting the Red Fox heralds the advent of a clever and captivating new voice in the world of historical fiction. Sparkling with crisp storytelling, clever twists, turns, and laugh-out-loud humor, Hunting the Red Fox is a gem.Hunting the Red Fox has garnered high praise:“A gripping and imaginative blend of historical fiction, crime, and romance that has you hooked from cover to cover...a real caper of a novel. Highly recommend(ed)” – Readers' Favorite Reviews“Complete with a wide variety of intriguing characters, humor and romance.” – Feathered Quill Book ReviewsHunting the Red Fox is also available in hardcover (ISBN 978-1-965950-05-0, 289 pages, $34.00), trade paper (ISBN 978-1-965950-04-3, 289 pages, $26.00), and eBook editions.W. Kenneth Tyler, Jr., is a semi-retired Certified Public Accountant (CPA) who earned a Bachelor's degree in Business and Master of Business Administration graduate degree with a concentration in marketing. Prior to starting his own CPA firm in the mid-1980s Tyler spent time in the advertising business writing radio commercials and speeches for corporate executives. After starting his CPA firm, he spent four decades successfully writing some of the most compelling and persuasive prose imaginable to various Federal and State governmental taxing authorities. He lives in Lakewood Ranch, Florida with his wife Barbara and has three adored adult children: Katie, Billy and Abbie. Visit W. Kenneth Tyler, Jr. online at: Members of the news media wishing to request additional information about W. Kenneth Tyler, Jr. or Hunting the Red Fox are kindly asked to contact Maryglenn M. Warnock by email: ...

