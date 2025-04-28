Rubin And Rudman Partner Jason Webber Named A 2025 Go To Construction Lawyer By Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

Webber has litigated, tried, and arbitrated complex construction cases involving schools, municipal buildings, highway projects, residences and residential subdivisions, condominiums, commercial developments, leases, and solar projects. He also frequently advises clients on various commercial matters, corporate governance, contract issues, employment, and acquisitions and mergers.

He has been named a Top Construction Lawyer by Boston Magazine for the past three consecutive years. He is also the author of the "Massachusetts Construction Law Handbook" published by HLK Global Communications, Inc. Webber received his LL.M from Boston University School of Law in 2009; his J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 2006; and his B.A. from Tufts University in 2003.

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: .