D.Law's Emil Davtyan Featured In Los Angeles Times Discussion On 2025 HR And Employee Benefits Trends

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In the discussion, Davtyan highlighted critical compliance issues facing HR teams, stating, "In 2025, several new laws are creating fresh compliance challenges for HR teams. Updates to California's pay transparency rules now require real-time salary range postings in job advertisements and internal listings, placing new demands on compensation systems. Expanded workplace surveillance disclosure rules are also in effect, requiring employers to inform employees of monitoring practices and obtain consent in certain scenarios." He also noted, "Proactive policy updates and internal training are critical to staying ahead of these evolving requirements."

The roundtable also addressed compliance risks like wage and hour enforcement and harassment investigations. Davtyan warned, "California's meal and rest break laws remain among the strictest in the country, and non-compliance continues to drive costly litigation. In 2025, employers should focus on consistent enforcement and robust documentation." Speaking on harassment investigations, he added, "One [common mistake] is failing to act promptly when a complaint is raised-delays can compromise evidence and erode trust."

On the topic of terminations and wrongful termination risk, Davtyan emphasized the importance of documentation: "Thorough documentation is the cornerstone of a defensible termination. HR should maintain clear records showing the employee's performance issues, disciplinary actions taken, and communications about expectations and improvement opportunities."

