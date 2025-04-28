Sodexo - Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares Carried Out From April, 22 To April, 24, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Regulated Information





Issy-les-Moulineaux, April 28, 2025

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM APRIL 22 TO APRIL 24, 2025

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting held on December 17, 2024.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 22/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 17,151 55.035 XPAR 22/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 18,108 55.0256 CEUX 22/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 7,096 55.0347 TQEX 22/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,905 54.9211 AQEU 23/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 15,871 55.411 XPAR 23/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 16,200 55.4144 CEUX 23/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 5,000 55.4351 TQEX 23/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,500 55.408 AQEU 24/04/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 13,169 55.2947 XPAR Total 100,000 55.2172

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures



23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues

423,000 employees on August 31, 2024 #1 France-based private employer worldwide

45 countries (as at August 31, 2024)

80 million consumers served daily 8.5 billion euros in market capitalization

(as of April 3, 2025)

Attachment

Transactions carried out from April, 22, 2025 to April, 24, 2025