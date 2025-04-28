ABC Arbitrage : General Meeting Of June 6 2025

General meeting of June 6 2025





ABC arbitrage shareholders are invited to participate in the combined general meeting held on Friday 6 June 2025 from 10.30am at the Centorial Auditorium - 18 rue du Quatre Septembre - 75002 PARIS.

The notice of meeting including the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions was published in the French Compulsory Legal Announcements Journal (BALO) on Monday 28 April 2025. This notice along with all participation modalities are available on the company's website ).

This year, in accordance with Article R22-10-29-1 of the French Commercial Code, the entire General Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website at the following address: .

A recording of the meeting, in its entirety, will be available for consultation on the Company's website ) no later than seven (7) working days after the date of the meeting and for at least two years from the date it is placed online.

All documents and information required by the law are available to shareholders within the statutory period at the company's headquarters.

In addition, and as last year, Dominique CEOLIN, Chairman and CEO, is pleased to invite shareholders to take part in the webinar to be held on Monday 2 June 2025 at 6.00 pm (Paris time). This webinar will provide an opportunity for dialogue ahead of the Annual General Meeting.

To take part, please register using the following link: ABC arbitrage webinar - shareholder - registration .

In an environmentally-respectful approach in compliance with principles described in ABC arbitrage Group CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) report, all documents required for the Combined General Meeting to be held are communicated electronically within the statutory period.

On the day of the Combined General Meeting, we invite our shareholders to use their smartphones, tablets and any other electronic equipment to consult the document during the meeting (a Wi-Fi connection will be available) or to print beforehand the documents they deem necessary to attend the Combined General Meeting.