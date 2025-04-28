Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rexel: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From April 21 To April 25, 2025


2025-04-28 12:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 21 TO APRIL 25, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 21 to April 25, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/04/2025 FR0010451203 45 825 21,8833 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/04/2025 FR0010451203 25 000 22,8047 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/04/2025 FR0010451203 48 998 22,5622 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/04/2025 FR0010451203 64 443 23,2478 XPAR
TOTAL 184 266 22,6660

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel's website: in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: program/weekly-share-buyback-programs

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from April 21 to April 25, 2025

MENAFN28042025004107003653ID1109481748

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search