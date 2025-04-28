Mattermost Wins Two Global Infosec Awards For Incident Response And Secure Communication At RSA Conference 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cyber Defense Magazine honors Mattermost for accelerating cyber incident response and redefining secure collaboration for mission-critical operations.

Palo Alto, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost , Inc., the trusted leader in secure, real-time collaboration and workflow solutions for defense, intelligence, security, and critical infrastructure, today announces it is named a " Trailblazer for Incident Response " and " Cutting Edge in Secure Communications " as part of the 13th annual Global InfoSec Awards presented by Cyber Defense Magazine during the 2025 RSA Conference.

Selected by a distinguished panel of information security experts, these accolades reinforce Mattermost's position as the definitive leader in secure, mission-critical collaboration. They highlight the company's proven ability to deliver resilient, real-time communication and workflow solutions that meet the stringent requirements of the U.S. Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and Fortune 500 enterprises operating in the world's most demanding environments.

“Mattermost embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

“We are proud to be recognized for our unwavering commitment to strengthening cybersecurity operations and advancing mission resilience,” said Leigh Dow, Chief Marketing Officer at Mattermost.“These awards affirm the critical role Mattermost plays in enabling organizations to secure their most vital communications, maintain operational continuity, and execute with confidence-even in the most complex, high-risk environments.”

A cutting edge solution for secure communication, the Mattermost platform delivers scalable, encrypted collaboration in air-gapped and self-hosted environments. With deployment options designed to support stringent data sovereignty and compliance needs, Mattermost empowers organizations to maintain complete control of their communications. The platform's integrated suite of capabilities-including messaging, file sharing, calls, automation, and AI-powered support-helps teams across defense, government, utilities, financial and other organizations streamline workflows and maintain operational continuity.

The Mattermost secure collaboration platform is also highly effective for coordinating incident response efforts in the event of service outages and cyberattacks. Mattermost's deep integrations with SIEM, SOAR, and ticketing systems centralize incident management efforts while preserving auditability and compliance. Leveraging AI-powered triage tools, the platform streamlines response workflows with customizable, automated digital playbooks, role-based communications, and real-time alerting. By ensuring fast, secure coordination across global teams, Mattermost redefines how cybersecurity teams coordinate and execute response efforts during high stakes events.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the leading collaboration and workflow platform for mission-critical work. We serve national security, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises, from the U.S. Department of Defense, to global tech giants, to utilities, banks, and other vital services. We accelerate out-of-band incident response, DevSecOps workflow, mission operations, and self-sovereign collaboration to bolster the focus, adaptability, and resilience of the world's most important organizations.

Our enterprise software and single-tenant SaaS platforms are built to meet the custom needs of rigorous and complex environments while offering a secure and unrivaled collaboration experience across web, desktop, and mobile with channel-based messaging, file sharing, audio calling and screen share, with integrated tooling, workflow automation and AI assistance.

Mattermost is developed on an open core platform vetted by the world's leading security organizations, and co-built with over 4,000 open source project contributors who've provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared vision of accelerating the world's mission-critical work. For more information visit mattermost.com .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) is the premier source of cybersecurity news and information for infosec professionals. Founded in 2012, CDM delivers expert insights, threat intelligence, and best practices from leading minds in the field. As an independent publication with a strong editorial team and an advisory board of global cybersecurity thought leaders, CDM covers everything from next-gen cyber technologies to critical vulnerabilities affecting the digital world.

With a readership spanning CISOs, security practitioners, and enterprise IT leaders, Cyber Defense Magazine is known for its annual Global InfoSec Awards, celebrating the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in the industry. CDM is also the official media partner of the RSA Conference, where it amplifies the voices of cybersecurity pioneers through exclusive coverage, interviews, and multimedia content.

