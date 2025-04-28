Blackpoint Cyber Unveils Compassone: A Unified Security Posture And Response Platform To Secure Every Moment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CompassOne is a Unified Security Posture and Response platform that seamlessly integrates proactive and reactive security, cutting complexity, reducing costs, and delivering the most comprehensive threat protection in the world

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber, the world's fastest and most effective Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today unveiled CompassOne at RSAC 2025 and Kaseya Connect 2025-a Unified Security Posture and Response platform designed to help organizations take command of their entire cybersecurity posture-from visibility and prevention to response and recovery. Recognized as Most Innovative Unified Security Posture in the Global InfoSec 2025 Awards, CompassOne empowers companies to programmatically manage and advance their cybersecurity maturity journey.

Built on Blackpoint's proven expertise in defending against real-world threats, CompassOne unifies preemptive measures with real-time detection and response in one seamless experience. The platform provides users with complete visibility and context across their entire attack surface, guided prioritization, and expert-driven insights to continuously improve and measure their security posture.

“Security teams don't have time to stitch together fragmented tools and dashboards,” said Jon Murchison, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Blackpoint Cyber. “CompassOne simplifies cybersecurity by providing complete visibility, rapid response, and a fully managed approach, all in a single, cost-effective solution. No more tool sprawl. No more wasted time. No more reactive security.”

“With CompassOne, we're redefining what it means to truly secure every moment,” said Manoj Srivastava, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Blackpoint Cyber. “By unifying proactive hardening and real-time response, CompassOne helps organizations measure, prioritize, and strengthen their security posture over time-with holistic visibility and context, a focus on what matters most, and all from a single platform. It's the culmination of everything we've learned fighting real-world threats, built to help our customers stay ahead of the adversary and take control of their security posture like never before.”

CompassOne unifies multiple security functions into a single, efficient platform, allowing organizations to reduce tool sprawl, decrease expense, and save time. The platform includes:



Security Posture Rating: A letter-grade security posture rating system based on established cybersecurity frameworks to track cybersecurity maturity and compliance progress over time

Unified Asset Inventory – "You can't secure what you can't see.” Gain complete visibility across your entire attack surface-devices, identities, cloud and SaaS environments.

Tenant Administrator - Complete oversight for MSPs and IT teams. Monitor clients, track renewals, manage billing, and respond to security issues instantly. Managed Detection and Response (MDR) - Blackpoint's 24/7 Security Operations

Center (SOC) delivers the fastest threat detection and response in the market.



Vulnerability Management – Identify and remediate the risks that matter most with automated discovery, prioritization, and remediation guidance.

Application Control – Block unauthorized software and prevent ransomware, zero-day exploits, and insider threats.

Cloud Posture Management – Continuously monitor and fix security misconfigurations in Microsoft 365 before attackers exploit them. LogIC (Logging with Integrated Compliance) – Effortless compliance, without legacy SIEM headaches. Capture, store, and analyze security logs automatically to meet regulatory standards and pass audits with ease.

"The convergence of posture management and incident response represents the next evolution in cybersecurity architecture. Organizations can no longer afford to maintain artificial boundaries between prevention and response – they must operate as a continuous, integrated cycle,” said Craig Robinson, Research Vice President, Security Services at IDC. “Platforms that successfully unify these capabilities are positioned to deliver significant advantages in operational efficiency and security outcomes in today's resource-constrained environment."

"Managed service providers are a first line of defense against cyberthreats,” said Jessica Davis, Principal Analyst, MSPs at Canalys. “The growing number of disconnected point products can actually increase cyber risk by creating complexity and visibility gaps. Many organizations are now prioritizing platform consolidation to improve efficiency and resilience. While managed detection and response (MDR) continues to see strong growth-Canalys forecasts a 16% increase in 2025-MSPs are also considering broader solutions that support the entire security lifecycle."

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber is redefining how businesses prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from modern threats, delivering outcomes, not just alerts, and now bringing that same approach to CompassOne, our award-winning Unified Security Posture and Response platform.

Backed by a 24/7 human-led Security Operations Center (SOC), we don't just notify you of threats-we take action. Whether you're an MSP securing clients at scale or an internal security team defending your organization, Blackpoint adapts to your needs, simplifying security without compromise.

Founded by former NSA cybersecurity experts and led by elite industry professionals, Blackpoint brings proven offensive and defensive expertise to every layer of protection. With relentless innovation and a partner-first approach, Blackpoint Cyber ensures businesses stay secure, resilient, and ready to win the unfair fight.

