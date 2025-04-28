MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Edge Health Announces 2025's Best NAD+ Booster: GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN - Boost NAD+ levels naturally. Support energy, healthy aging, glowing skin, and longevity with ultra-absorbable NMN. Feel the difference!

Albany, New York, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At least over the last decade, there have been a lot of advancements in the health sector. The supplement market especially is booming with innovative solutions such as capsules, tablets, powder, tincture oils, and what not to better one's health and lead a very productive and happy life. Health trends continue to emerge and die down with time and we have seen quite a lot of them over the last decade.





We are sure you would agree that right from crash diets, to fasting techniques, to organic way of living, to supplements for everything - we have seen at all, haven't we? However, the latest trend right now that is viral all across the globe and all across social media channels such as TikTok and Instagram are NAD supplements. These supplements are the latest trend in health that people are hoping for as these supplements claim to boost metabolism, slow down, or reverse, the aging process, and improve cognition as well. Held by many as a fountain of youth, these NDA supplements have become very popular amongst celebrities, influencers, and even common people because of the host of benefits they provide. Everybody is currently jumping on the trend of anti-aging supplements and although NAD supplements do promise anti-aging benefits . However, reading what is on its labels And understanding what it is made up of is quite a complicated process. So here we are, to help you understand the basics of NAD supplements and the acronyms associated with them such as NAD+ and NMN. So, read on to understand and educate yourself about NAD supplements.





What Is NAD+?





A great place to start would be to understand what the acronym NAD stands for. Well, it stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. It is nothing but a molecule that comes with multiple vital functions. It ensures that the human body cells function efficiently. It plays a vital role in producing energy by converting all of the food that we eat and sending it to cells. NAD+ supplements helps in creating energy by converting food that we eat into fuel, and it not only supplies fuel to the cells, but also helps in the process of cell repair. NAD+ is considered to be crucial for nearly 500 of the enzyme reactions that occur in a human body. It is a coenzyme that is important for many reasons such as: cellular energy, hormone, signal, DNA, repair, and information. NAD+ supplements also help in maintaining the circa rhythm and metabolic ism. It also helps in regulating age related changes and extend the lifespan of us humans.

Unfortunately, as our body ages, the NDA plus levels in our body decline rapidly, which creates a ripple effect throughout our human body system. This depletion results in aging.





Understanding NAD+ and Its Role in Aging





The pursuit of peak health and longevity has clearly taken centre stage in the world of modern wellness and it comes with good reason. Today, people are not looking at just leading a longer life but they're also seeking ways to live a better life with mental clarity, sustain, energy, and resilience against any thing that is declining because of age. And in the centre of this particular transformation, lays, one molecule which plays a vital role in the core functions of our body, and that is NAD+. ND plus crucial for production of cellular energy, DNA, repair, metabolic function, and neurological health. It plays the role of a co-enzyme in mitochondria which are energy factories of our cells. It fuels the body at the most fundamental level. But as we begin to age, unfortunately, the NAD+ levels begin to lower rapidly, and this has a rippling effect throughout our bodies. The depletion of NAD+ levels is what is considered to be the major Driver behind all of the invisible and visible signs of aging. This is because lower NAD+ levels lead to weak metabolism, chronic fat, impaired memory, increased inflammation, and greater threat of falling prey to illnesses. If you are feeling the exertion, mental fog, and your body and skin tend to recover much more slowly than it was before, then you clearly have low NAD+ levels. This is where NAD+ supplements Picture.





Why NAD+ is essential?





A stark reality that hits you when your NAD+ levels begin to decline is that this whole process starts as early as in your 30s, and the reduction keeps continuing at a rapid pace in the subsequent decades and by the time we are in our 60s or 70s, the NAD+ levels in our body is as low as 25% of how much it was in our youthful time. This decline directly has severe effects on our cognitive and physical health, and people begin to experience challenges such as brain fog, gaining weight, despite leading a healthy lifestyle, feeling tired, chronically, having a hard time to bounce back from illnesses, suffering from inflammation, skin issues, and joint pains.





How NAD+ supplement work?





Earlier, when one thought about living a healthy and long life, all that we thought about was fighting the illnesses that we come face-to-face with. But today, the scene is dramatically different, it is no longer about facing the diseases, but it is about slowly and steadily reversing the biological processes that result in aging. And NAD+ supplements help us achieve that. Several research has been published, linking NAD+ supplements with the following results:







Reduction in cellular damage and oxidative stress

Greater density and performance in mitochondria

Improved genomic, stability and longer telomeres Enhanced cognitive ability and neural plasticity





These benefits indicate that NAD+ supplements is not just any ordinary supplements, it is the regulatory force that majorly influences whether our human body breaks down as it ages or builds itself up.





NMN Supplement Benefits





NMN stands for nicotinamide mononucleotide which is a precursor to NAD+ which is a compound that can be found in every single cell in a human body. It is crucial that our body has enough NMN to produce plenty of NAD in order to support functions such as: DNA, repair, energy, metabolic, ism, responses, because of cellular stress, and gene expression. As we begin to age, NMN levels decline naturally and this results in a decline of NAD as well. Here are some benefits of NMN supplements :



Boosts energy levels : by increasing the levels of NAD+, amen, helps in improving production of cellular energy, which leads to improved vitality and reduction fatigue

Supports healthy aging : NMN will slow down the process of aging by promoting cellular health by DNA repair. This helps you feel younger for a longer duration.

Enhance metabolic health : it improves insulin sensitivity and helps in maintaining optimum blood sugar levels which help in supporting weight management

Promotes brain health : NMN supplements protect against cognitive decline. This helps keep your mind sharper even when your body is aging. Improves heart health : taking NMN supplements supports vascular health by improving blood flow. This reduces risk of any heart related problems.





NAD+ Supplements vs. IV Therapy: Which Is Right for You?

NAD+ Supplements: Powerful, Convenient, Everyday Support



Easy to Use: Take at home, no appointments needed.

Affordable: A fraction of the cost of IV sessions.

Consistent Benefits: Daily support keeps NAD+ levels steady over time. Advanced Delivery: New liposomal formulas offer better absorption than ever before.

Supplements are ideal for busy lifestyles , long-term maintenance , and preventative wellness - keeping your body energized, sharp, and youthful with minimal effort.

NAD+ IV Therapy: Immediate, High-Dose Boosts



Direct Delivery: Bypasses digestion, going straight into the bloodstream.

Rapid Results: Some feel benefits within hours.

Time-Intensive: Requires appointments, downtime, and professional administration. Expensive: Treatments often range from $300–$1000+ per session.

IV therapy is best for intense recovery periods (like after illness, travel, or burnout) but isn't practical or affordable for daily support.

The Smart Strategy:

Use GenuinePurity NAD+ supplement for everyday energy, longevity, and skin health - and save IV therapy for occasional, specific needs.

NMN vs. NR: What's the Real Difference?

Both NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) and NR (Nicotinamide Riboside) are popular choices to boost NAD+ levels. But when it comes to real results, NMN holds the edge.



NMN is one step closer to NAD+ in the body. That means your cells can use it faster and more efficiently - no complicated conversions needed. NR still boosts NAD+, but it has to jump through more steps first. Some studies suggest it's not quite as direct - meaning you might not feel the effects as quickly or strongly.

Bottom line:

If you're looking for quicker action and stronger support , NMN is the way to go.

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN vs. Standard NMN Capsules: Why It Matters

Not all NMN is created equal.Here's the truth:



Standard NMN Capsules often lose potency during digestion. Your stomach acid can break down the NMN before it even reaches your cells. Liposomal NMN wraps the NMN in a protective, microscopic bubble (liposome), helping it survive the harsh environment of your gut. This means more NMN actually gets absorbed - and faster.

Think of it like this:

Regular capsules = slow and partial delivery.

GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN = express delivery straight to where your body needs it most.

Ready to unlock the full power of NAD+?

Choose GenuinePurity Liposomal NM - and feel the difference in your energy, skin, focus, and longevity.





How GenuinePurity Liposomal is Best NAD+ Supplement





When it comes to supporting healthy aging at the cellular level, GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN stands out - not just as another supplement, but as a scientifically advanced solution designed to truly make a difference.

Plenty of supplements claim to enhance NAD+ levels, but many fall short where it matters most: real absorption and real results. Poor-quality ingredients, unstable formulas, and outdated delivery methods often prevent the active compounds from ever reaching your cells.

GenuinePurity addresses these issues with a formula that sets a new standard:



Pure NMN (β-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide): A direct NAD+ precursor, known for its strong conversion rate inside the body.

Clean, Transparent Ingredients : No fillers, synthetic colors, or unnecessary additives-just carefully selected, clinically researched components you can trust. Liposomal Delivery Technology : An innovative system that protects the NMN as it moves through your digestive system ensuring more reaches your cells in its most effective form.

What truly makes GenuinePurity Liposomal NMN different is its focus on getting critical nutrients into your cells efficiently and safely, helping you support vitality and resilience from the inside out.





What is the Liposomal Advantage?





The traditional powder and capsules tend to break down in our stomach, this leads to low bioavailability, which means that our body uses only a certain fraction of what we are consuming. Whereas genuine purity makes use of liposomal nanotechnology where in the NN molecules come wrapped in extremely microscopic, lipid spheres. These spheres tend to mimic the natural cell membrane of our body, this allows the NMN to pass easily through the digestive barrier successfully and reach our blood stream efficiently. The advantage here is that:



It protects NMN from degradation because of stomach acid

Dramatically increases cellular uptake Results are noticeable in a faster manner





What sets Genuine Purity Liposomal NMN apart?





Genuine purity liposomal has positioned itself as a well regarded brand for the following reasons:



High potency and purity of NMN

Enhanced bioavailability because of liposome encapsulation

They are manufactured in a facility that is GMP certified

Quality assurance as it is third-party lab tested

The formula is free from synthetics, GMOs and fillers

No preservatives, artificial colors, or binders This formula is suitable for vegetarians and is vegan-friendly as well





Recommended daily dosage





Each bottle of genuine purity liposomal consists of 60 capsules. There is 250 mgs of Liposomal NMN in every capsule. The standard recommended dosage is just one capsule each day, preferably should be taken in the morning with or without can also take up to 2 capsules per day if you are aged 50 and above. Since this product has enhanced bioavailability, because of the liposomal coating, consumers have reported that they have noticed results with the modest dose.





Where can you purchase GenuinePurity Liposomal? What's the price?





We always recommend that you purchase the product from the official website only . This gives you an opportunity to enjoy seasonal discounts or promotions and also have 100% authentic product delivered to your doorstep. Here is the pricing:



A single bottle of GenuinePurity Liposomal can be purchased at a discounted price of $69

A three bottle package of GenuinePurity Liposomal can be purchased at a discounted price of $65 each with a fourth bottle coming absolutely free along with an e-book that gives you all information about the NAD+ world. A six bottle package of GenuinePurity Liposomal can be purchased at a discounted price of $59 each with two extra bottles coming absolutely free along with a e-book that gives you all information about the NAD+ world





The company provides free shipping across the USA and Canada. It also provides a 97 day money back guarantee which is incredible as it allows you to test the product and see if it works for you in a more cost-effective manner.









GenuinePurity Liposomal - FAQ

Q: Where can I purchase GenuinePurity Liposomal supplements?

A: You can order GenuinePurity Liposomal directly from our official website for the freshest inventory. We're also available on trusted platforms like Amazon and Walmart for your convenience. Please make sure you're buying from authorized sellers to guarantee authenticity.

Q: Is GenuinePurity Liposomal available in physical stores?

A: Currently, GenuinePurity Liposomal is primarily sold online. While you might find it listed through Walmart's online marketplace, it's not stocked in physical Walmart stores at this time.

Q: How do I know if reviews on Amazon are genuine?

A: We encourage customers to leave honest feedback on Amazon , and we actively monitor listings to protect against fake reviews. For unbiased discussions, you can also check communities like Reddit , where real users often share detailed experiences.

Q: What makes GenuinePurity Liposomal different from other brands sold on Amazon and Walmart?

A: Unlike many mass-market options, we focus on small-batch production, high bioavailability with true liposomal technology, and clean, transparent ingredients. Customers often notice the GenuinePurity difference after just a few weeks of consistent use.

Q: Can I trust Reddit threads about GenuinePurity Liposomal?

A: Reddit can be a great place to hear unfiltered opinions. However, always keep in mind that individual experiences can vary. For official product details, recommended usage, and verified customer testimonials, it's best to refer to our website or authorized retailer pages.

Real Customer Reviews



"Noticeable difference in my energy!"

"I started taking GenuinePurity Liposomal about a month ago and I can honestly say I feel a major difference. My energy levels are way up, my brain fog has cleared, and even my skin looks a little better! I love that it's liposomal too - I trust the absorption is better. Highly recommend!"

- Sarah L., Austin, TX



"Good quality, but a bit pricey"

"I've been on the lookout for a high-quality liposomal supplement, and this one definitely delivers. GenuinePurity feels clean , and I like that there are no weird fillers. I just wish the bottle was a little bigger for the price, but I guess you get what you pay for!"

- James P., Brooklyn, NY







"My new must-have!"

"This is my first time trying anything liposomal, and I'm blown away. I used to get sick constantly, but after two months on GenuinePurity, my immune system feels bulletproof. Plus, no weird aftertaste like some supplements have."

- Emily K., San Diego, CA



"Decent, but slow results"

"I like that GenuinePurity uses liposomal delivery , but honestly, I didn't notice big changes until after 6 weeks. I was expecting faster results based on the hype. Still, it's a clean formula, and I appreciate that."

- Robert M., Chicago, IL



"Best supplement I've tried this year"

"I've tried a LOT of supplements and GenuinePurity stands out. The ingredients are top notch, and I love how transparent the company is about sourcing. Feeling sharper and healthier overall. Worth every penny."

- Anna S., Miami, FL

Recharge Your Body from the Inside Out with NAD+ Supplement

Feel better, look brighter, and stay stronger - every day.

NAD+ is the spark your cells need to keep you energized, clear-headed, and vibrant. As we get older, our natural levels start to dip, slowing everything down - from how fast we heal to how alive we feel. That's where a quality NAD+ supplement steps in.

Here's How It Helps:

✔ Supports a Stronger, Healthier You

NAD+ Supplement gives your cells the power to refresh and rebuild. With more support at the cellular level, you'll feel the difference - better recovery, sharper thinking, and steady energy that lasts.

✔ Brings Your Hormones Back into Sync

When your cells work better, so do your hormones. NAD+ Supplement helps balance the systems that affect your mood, metabolism, and overall well-being. No wild swings - just steady, natural harmony.

✔ Brightens and Revives Your Skin

Healthy cells = glowing skin. NAD+ Supplement helps your skin renew itself faster, keeping it smooth, clear, and resilient. Think fewer fine lines, more glow.

✔ Boosts Hair Strength and Growth

Your hair loves energy, too. By feeding the cells around your hair follicles, NAD+ Supplement can help your hair grow stronger, thicker, and healthier - with less breakage and thinning.

✔ Keeps You Thriving Longer

NAD+ Supplement isn't just about today - it's about setting yourself up for years of strength, clarity, and energy. It helps activate the natural pathways your body uses to stay youthful and protected.

The Final Conclusion – Best NAD+ Supplement





In current market, which is overflowing with wellness, fats, anti aging products, and extremely gimmicky supplements, GenuinePurity Liposomal emerges as the most promising one. The difference is that it is scientifically bad, it has a clean label solution to a real problem, and is very biologically efficient. It claims to improve your mood, memory, energy, metabolism, and your long-term cellular health. So if you are someone who has been facing chronic fatigue, memory, struggles, slower metabolism, discomfort, for longer duration of time, and premature sign of aging, then this NAD+ supplement has to be the most win-win solution which is very cost effective as well as it comes with 97 days money back guarantee. Civil customers ranging from everyday normal people to high-performance professionals have tried this product and experience more energy and vitality. They have reported several benefits including a noticeable energy boost within just a couple of days, they have spoken about how their concentration has improved, craving reduced, they have control over their weight, and enjoyed improved sleep, endurance, and skin quality. At the end, we would like to mention that one should always consult a healthcare professional before beginning consumption of NAD+ supplements.





Manufactured under the Technical Guidance of:

Website:

CONTACT: GenuinePurity

Address: 6130 Elton Ave Las Vegas, NV 89107

Email: ...

Phone (Toll-Free, North America): 1-866-968-6643

International: +1-778-770-2961

(Available 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM PST)

