Bright Security Unveils Bright STAR: Autonomous Security Testing And Remediation Platform At RSA Conference 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The AI-powered AppSec platform auto-generates tests, delivers fixes, and validates remediation - turning AppSec into a seamless part of software development.

- Gadi BashvitzSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Security , the leader in developer-centric Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), today announced the launch of Bright STAR . Bright STAR - short for Autonomous Security Testing and Remediation - is a revolutionary, AI-powered AppSec platform that helps organizations secure applications and APIs, both AI-generated and human-generated, faster and with greater accuracy by automating the entire security testing and remediation lifecycle.Bright STAR empowers development and AppSec teams with continuous, context-aware testing and intelligent remediation-all without slowing down software delivery. The platform integrates directly into CI pipelines and developer workflows to catch real, exploitable vulnerabilities early, deliver actionable fixes, and validate results-automatically. This enables organizations to find all true vulnerabilities that could historically be found with both SAST and DAST solutions and auto-remediate them.“Bright STAR isn't just another scanner-it's a closed-loop solution that finds, fixes, and validates the remediation. Our customers who have deployed STAR are seeing automatic remediation rates of approximately 85% of vulnerabilities found, and have reported over 95% time savings in finding and fixing vulnerabilities. The ability to validate that the vulnerability was actually fixed with our Dynamic scanner is a huge differentiator in the market as, unlike other solutions, we are not guessing.” said Gadi Bashvitz, CEO of Bright Security.“We built Bright STAR to eliminate the noise and manual effort caused by SAST and legacy DAST solutions that slow down AppSec today. It's fast, accurate, and built for how modern teams actually work.”Bright STAR's key capabilities include:- AI-Powered AppSec – Auto-generates security tests that match your code.- Zero False Positives – No more alert fatigue.- Automated Remediation – Delivers ready-to-merge code fixes.- Dynamic Validation – Confirms fixes actually work – end to end.Bright STAR supports a wide range of application types, including web apps, APIs, and AI-based (GenAI/LLM) applications, offering coverage that scales with development velocity.RSA attendees can experience Bright STAR in action at Booth N-4227, where Bright Security is showcasing how this new platform changes the game for AppSec automation.About Bright SecurityBright Security delivers AI-powered Application Security (AppSec) solutions that empower developers and AppSec teams to build and maintain secure software at speed. Bright combines dynamic application security testing (DAST) with autonomous security testing and remediation (Bright STAR) to deliver end-to-end security across modern applications, APIs, and AI-driven technologies. Designed for enterprise-scale and developer-first integration, Bright's solutions eliminate false positives, automate remediation, and dynamically validate fixes - ensuring security becomes a seamless part of the development lifecycle.To learn more or schedule a live demo, visit brightsec or contact:

