Survivor Contestant Mitch Guerra To Keynote The National Stuttering Association's 42Nd Annual Conference In Denver

From Survivor to Speaker: Mitch Guerra to to Speak at the National Stuttering Association's 2025 Annual Conference

- Tammy Flores, Executive Director of the National Stuttering Association

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Stuttering Association (NSA) is proud to announce that current Survivor contestant Mitch Guerra will serve as the keynote speaker for its 42nd Annual Conference, taking place July 2–6, 2025, at the Sheraton Denver Downtown. Guerra will deliver his keynote address on Thursday, July 3, in what promises to be a powerful and inspiring highlight of the world's largest gathering of people who stutter .

Guerra is making history as the first contestant who stutters to compete on Survivor, breaking barriers and bringing unprecedented visibility to a community often misunderstood and overlooked. As millions of viewers follow his journey this season, people who stutter around the globe are rallying behind him, recognizing their own experiences reflected on screen like never before.

The NSA, the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting people who stutter, has long been at the forefront of empowering individuals to speak with confidence and without shame. The annual conference brings together hundreds of people who stutter, their families, speech professionals, and allies for five days of connection, education, and celebration. The event features dozens of workshops, panels, excursions, and community-building experiences-all designed to support people who stutter and those who care about them.

Stuttering is a speech disorder involving disruptions in a person's speech. Stuttering involves repetitions or prolongations of sounds and syllables or hesitations or blocks in making voiced sounds. As a nonprofit that supports people who stutter of all ages, we know that stuttering can be about more than speech and affect more aspects of everyday life than can be seen by someone outside the stuttering community.

More information about the event, including the speaker lineup and schedule of events, is available at: .

