Siponey Spritz Co. Recertified As B Corp With Significantly Higher Score, Reaffirms Commitment To Purpose

- Amanda Victoria, CEO and Founder of Siponey Spritz Co YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Siponey Spritz Co., the first ready-to-drink cocktail company in the United States to earn B Corporation certification, proudly announces its recertification by B Lab - with a significantly increased impact assessment score , rising from 86.4 in 2022 to 112.1 in 2025.This milestone comes at a pivotal moment as B Lab raises the standards for recertification amid growing public demand for authentic corporate responsibility. The higher score not only reflects Siponey's deepened commitment to transparency, environmental action, and social equity - it reaffirms the company's role as a visionary leader reshaping the beverage industry from the inside out.“In a world where impact matters more than ever, we remain steadfast in our mission to change the way the world drinks - not just through exceptional quality, but by championing a more sustainable and inclusive future,” says Amanda Victoria, CEO and founder.“From day one, our 'drink better' movement has been about reimagining what's possible. That vision is more urgent - and more powerful - today than ever.”Siponey's renewed B Corp certification signals continued dedication to initiatives such as preserving green spaces, supporting underrepresented communities, and advancing wellness in hospitality - all while creating premium, fizzy cocktails with organic and responsibly sourced ingredients, like their signature certified organic wildflower honey.In addition to its flagship line of award-winning canned cocktails, Siponey recently launched a non-alcoholic product line of standalone NA cocktails that double as mixers, continuing to innovate in response to evolving consumer needs in a way that is also authentic to its founders' vision. A proud partner of 1% for the Planet and multiple nonprofit organizations, Siponey demonstrates that purpose and profitability are not mutually exclusive - they're mutually reinforcing.Founded in 2019 by drinks industry veteran Amanda Victoria and entrepreneur Joey Mintz, Siponey Spritz Co. remains independently owned, proudly Latina, Afro-Latina, and Jewish-led. Amanda Victoria was recently named a“Future 40” Tastemaker by Wine Enthusiast and included on Imbibe Magazine's“75 People to Watch” in 2025, recognizing her influence and leadership in the beverage space. In 2022, LP O'Brien, winner of Netflix's Drink Masters, joined the team as a shareholder. The company commits at least 2% of its annual revenue to environmental and social impact causes - including protecting honeybee populations and championing equity in business.About Siponey Spritz Co.:Siponey Spritz Co. makes premium, award-winning sparkling cocktails inspired by classic recipes and made with real ingredients, including certified organic honey. As the first B Corp certified cocktail company in the U.S., Siponey is on a mission to change the way the world drinks by putting people and the planet first in the world of cocktails. For US nationwide delivery or to find a retail location, visit siponey .About B Corp Certification:Certified B Corporations meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability set by B Lab, a nonprofit transforming the global economy for the benefit of all. As of April 2025, more than 9,600 B Corps across 102 countries and 161 industries are part of this movement. B Lab's new certification framework challenges companies to demonstrate leadership across seven key areas – Purpose & Stakeholder Governance, Climate Action, Human Rights, Fair Work, Environmental Stewardship & Circularity, Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (JEDI), and Government Affairs & Collective Action. Learn more at bcorporation.

