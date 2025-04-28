Surcheros Rewards Loyalty Members With Points This Cinco De Mayo

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Celebrate with Fresh-Mex favorite and earn extra points on all purchases, all day long on May 5

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Surcheros, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors with Southern hospitality, is turning up the fiesta for Cinco de Mayo with an exclusive offer for loyalty members. On May 5, Surcheros Rewards Members will earn 5x points on all purchases, racking up 50 points for every $1 spent, both in-restaurant and online.“Cinco de Mayo is the perfect time to reward our most loyal guests with 5x points,” said Luke Christian , Founder and CEO of Surcheros.“Everything we do is driven by our guests' love for Fresh-Mex and personalized experiences, and we are always looking for ways to show our appreciation.”There are four ways to earn credit toward Surcheros Rewards: guests can present their account QR code to the cashier before checkout, provide a mobile number at checkout, scan the QR code at the bottom of the receipt using the Surcheros app, or place a pick-up order through the app to automatically earn points. As points accumulate, guests can redeem rewards at various tiers, including a free small dip or regular drink at 250 points; a free large dip, single taco, or s'mores quesadilla at 500 points; and a free entrée with a regular drink and small dip at 2,000 points.Surcheros invites guests to create their perfect Fresh-Mex meals by choosing from grilled chicken, ground beef, carnitas, sirloin steak (for an additional charge), and more, all paired with over 25 fresh toppings, sauces, and dressings. Whether dining in, ordering takeout, or catering a Cinco de Mayo celebration, guests can experience Surcheros' signature quality and hospitality.The Cinco de Mayo 5x points offer runs all day on May 5 for Surcheros Rewards Members and applies to all menu items, including catering orders placed online through the app or website. Non-members can join the Surcheros Rewards Program for free via the Surcheros app or website to take advantage of the promotion.For more information about Surcheros, visit or follow them on social media at @Surcheros.About SurcherosSurcheros is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads, and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu.In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Surcheros is pleased to serve guests throughout the southeast and looks forward to continued expansion.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at /franchising .

Jazlyn Burgos

Ink Link Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.