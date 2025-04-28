Adani Green Surpasses $1 Bn In EBITDA In FY25, RE Capacity Up 30 Pc To 14.2 GW

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 28 (IANS) Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday posted robust FY25 results, surpassing $1 billion in EBITDA, as operational renewable energy (RE) capacity grew a healthy 30 per cent to 14.2 GW (year-on-year), which continues to be India's largest.

The Adani Group company reported greenfield addition of 3.3 GW in FY25, India's highest ever by any RE firm, and contributed 16 per cent of nationwide utility-scale solar and 14 per cent of wind installations last fiscal.

Energy sales were up by 28 per cent (on-year) to 27,969 million units, equivalent to half of Singapore's annual power consumption, according to the company.

While revenue growth increased by 23 per cent YoY to Rs 9,495 crore, EBITDA growth rose by 22 per cent to Rs 8,818 crore, which is an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 91.7 per cent.

According to Adani Green Energy Executive Director, Sagar Adani,“We are playing a pivotal role in India's renewable energy growth, which is evident from our historic 3.3 GW greenfield capacity addition in FY25."

“We contributed 16 per cent to the nation's utility-scale solar and 14 per cent to wind energy additions, setting new benchmarks for rapid, large-scale renewable energy deployment. We are progressing well to develop the world's largest renewable energy plant of 30 GW by 2029 at Khavda, Gujarat, having operationalised 4.1 GW of solar and wind capacity within two years of commencing construction," Sagar Adani informed.

He further stated that the company delivered a high solar capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 32.4 per cent in Q4 FY25.

"This underscores the site's high resource potential harnessed by deploying advanced technologies such as bifacial n-type modules, horizontal single-axis trackers (HSAT), and waterless robotic cleaning systems. Aligned with our circular economy framework, we achieved water positivity across our entire operational portfolio ahead of our FY26 target, a testament of our commitment to achieve the ESG objectives," Sagar Adani noted.

According to the company, its cash profit surged 22 per cent YoY to Rs 4,871 crore in FY25.

AGEL is developing a massive 30 GW renewable energy plant at Khavda in Gujarat. This is spread over an area of 538 sq km, almost five times the city of Paris.