Kessler Foundation Ranks Among 'Best Nonprofits To Work For' In The United States

Annual NonProfit Times ranking recognizes organization's exemplary leadership for third consecutive year

Post thi

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition, which affirms our ongoing commitment to creating a workplace that supports and values every member of our team," said Rodger DeRose, president and chief executive officer of Kessler Foundation. "Our mission to improve the lives of people with disabilities is powered by our dedicated staff members. Their passion, innovation, and teamwork enable us to make a meaningful impact. Being recognized for three years in a row reflects how our strong organizational culture fosters both personal growth and professional achievement," DeRose emphasized.

Kessler Foundation conducts groundbreaking research on disability rehabilitation, offers postdoctoral training, and develops educational programming for clinicians, scientists, policymakers, and the disability community. Through its grantmaking initiatives, the Foundation also serves as a catalyst for improving employment outcomes for individuals with disabilities.

The Best Nonprofits to Work For program uses a two-part assessment process to evaluate nominees. The first stage involves a review of an organization's policies, practices, philosophy, and demographics. The second component is an anonymous employee survey that weighs heavily in the final evaluation, accounting for 75 percent of the total score. Combined results determine each nonprofit's rank.

Contact: Sara Jane Samuel, [email protected]

SOURCE Kessler Foundation