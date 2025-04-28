Washington Trust To Host Free Community Shred Days In June

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Washington Trust customers and community members are welcome to take part in the events. All paper products that may contain sensitive or personal information will be accepted, as will DVDs, CDs, cassette tapes, and floppy discs that have been removed from their case. Staples, rubber bands, folders and paper clips do NOT need to be removed.

The events are free, but the Bank will be collecting hygiene product donations at all locations, in partnership with Amenity Aid , an organization dedicated to ending hygiene poverty by collecting & distributing personal hygiene items to direct service agencies throughout RI.

The shred days are part of Washington Trust's broader efforts to help to educate community members about identity protection, data security and environmental sustainability.

The dates and locations for the 2025 Summer Community Shred Days are:

June 7th, 10 am-noon:



Washington Trust, 7625 Post Road, North Kingstown, RI

Washington Trust, 126 Franklin St, Westerly, RI Washington Trust, 732 Tiogue Ave, Coventry, RI

June 14th, 10 am-noon



Barrington Public Library, 281 County Rd, Barrington, RI Smithfield Senior Center, 1 William J Hawkins Jr. Trail, Smithfield, RI

For more information, visit .

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST ®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. , a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at or the Corporation's website at href="" rel="nofollow" washtrus .

