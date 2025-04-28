Blinc Enters Treatment Category With Breakthrough Eye Repair Peptide Complex
BOCA RATON, Fla., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blinc cosmetics, the indie family-owned beauty innovator famed for inventing TUBINGTM Mascara Technology, officially steps into the high-performance treatment category with the launch of their clean, Eye Repair Peptide Complex , a premium under eye treatment that delivers $500+ luxury-grade results at a fraction of the cost.
Introducing Eye Repair Peptide Complex
Formulated with top-grade ingredients usually reserved for premium eye creams, Blinc's Eye Repair Peptide Complex combines a potent Bio-Peptide blend, Caffeine, Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Rosewater Ferment, and a Vegan Lipid Complex to visibly brighten, firm, and smooth the delicate skin around the eyes. This lightweight cream is uniquely paired with a conveniently integrated cooling, magnetic massaging applicator that can enhance micro-circulation and improve ingredient absorption, offering spa-quality care conveniently at home.
Key Benefits:
-
360° Eye Solution: Effectively addresses puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles.
Firming & Lifting: Boosts elasticity and visibly firms the skin for an even tone, youthful contour.
24-Hour Hydration: Powerful moisture-locking ingredients-Squalane and a Vegan Lipid Complex-provide deep and continuous hydration.
Microbiome-Friendly: Rosewater Ferment supports a balanced, radiant eye contour.
Clean & Vegan: Formulated without gluten and animal derivatives.
Magnetic Massaging Applicator: Stimulates blood flow, accelerating the delivery of active ingredients.
Clinically Tested - Sensitive Skin Safe: Ophthalmologist and Dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free and non-irritating. Ideal for sensitive skin, contact lens wearers and safe for daily use.
Luxury Without the Markup
"Blinc has always been about delivering value.'" says Suma Farsedakis, Blinc co-founder.
Blinc's Eye Repair Peptide Complex (US$38 MSRP) is available on blincinc , Amazon and through many valued retail partners.
About Blinc Cosmetics
Founded in 1999, Blinc Cosmetics is a family-owned indie beauty brand known for pioneering tubingTM technology-the original smudge-, flake-, and run-proof mascara that forms tiny tubes around each lash. This technology has since expanded to include eyeliners, primers, and brow products. Blinc's clean, vegan, and gluten‐free options demonstrate a commitment to purity without sacrificing performance. Continuing its legacy of innovation, Blinc now offers treatment-focused eye, lash, and brow products that provide effective solutions for every life stage. The brand upholds conscious-beauty principles through ethical sourcing, eco-minded packaging, and robust charitable partnerships-delivering high-performance cosmetics consumers can trust, all proudly made in the USA.
For distribution inquiries, media samples, or additional information:
Shai Ramirez
Tel: (561) 300-2736
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE blincWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment