Blinc Enters Treatment Category With Breakthrough Eye Repair Peptide Complex

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blinc cosmetics, the indie family-owned beauty innovator famed for inventing TUBINGTM Mascara Technology, officially steps into the high-performance treatment category with the launch of their clean, Eye Repair Peptide Complex , a premium under eye treatment that delivers $500+ luxury-grade results at a fraction of the cost.

Introducing Eye Repair Peptide Complex

Formulated with top-grade ingredients usually reserved for premium eye creams, Blinc's Eye Repair Peptide Complex combines a potent Bio-Peptide blend, Caffeine, Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Rosewater Ferment, and a Vegan Lipid Complex to visibly brighten, firm, and smooth the delicate skin around the eyes. This lightweight cream is uniquely paired with a conveniently integrated cooling, magnetic massaging applicator that can enhance micro-circulation and improve ingredient absorption, offering spa-quality care conveniently at home.

Key Benefits:



360° Eye Solution: Effectively addresses puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles.

Firming & Lifting: Boosts elasticity and visibly firms the skin for an even tone, youthful contour.

24-Hour Hydration: Powerful moisture-locking ingredients-Squalane and a Vegan Lipid Complex-provide deep and continuous hydration.

Microbiome-Friendly: Rosewater Ferment supports a balanced, radiant eye contour.

Clean & Vegan: Formulated without gluten and animal derivatives.

Magnetic Massaging Applicator: Stimulates blood flow, accelerating the delivery of active ingredients. Clinically Tested - Sensitive Skin Safe: Ophthalmologist and Dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free and non-irritating. Ideal for sensitive skin, contact lens wearers and safe for daily use.

Luxury Without the Markup

"Blinc has always been about delivering value.'" says Suma Farsedakis, Blinc co-founder.

Blinc's Eye Repair Peptide Complex (US$38 MSRP) is available on blincinc , Amazon and through many valued retail partners.

About Blinc Cosmetics

Founded in 1999, Blinc Cosmetics is a family-owned indie beauty brand known for pioneering tubingTM technology-the original smudge-, flake-, and run-proof mascara that forms tiny tubes around each lash. This technology has since expanded to include eyeliners, primers, and brow products. Blinc's clean, vegan, and gluten‐free options demonstrate a commitment to purity without sacrificing performance. Continuing its legacy of innovation, Blinc now offers treatment-focused eye, lash, and brow products that provide effective solutions for every life stage. The brand upholds conscious-beauty principles through ethical sourcing, eco-minded packaging, and robust charitable partnerships-delivering high-performance cosmetics consumers can trust, all proudly made in the USA.

For distribution inquiries, media samples, or additional information:



Shai Ramirez

Tel: (561) 300-2736

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE blinc

