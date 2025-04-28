Bitsight Surpasses $200 Million In ARR, Accelerating Leadership In Cyber Risk Intelligence

Milestone Underscores Growing Demand for Integrated Cyber Risk and Threat Intelligence

BOSTON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight , the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, today announced it has surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The milestone builds on the company's strong close to the previous fiscal year, which included positive free cash flow, and reflects growing demand for integrated cyber risk and threat intelligence solutions.

"Surpassing $200 million in ARR and achieving positive free cash flow showcases the strength of our strategy and the increasing demand for cyber risk intelligence," said Steve Harvey, CEO of Bitsight. "As cyber threats become more sophisticated, Bitsight is uniquely positioned to help organizations stay ahead. With our expansive data collection from the deep and dark web to the Nth-party, we provide tailored insights into each client's unique external attack surface, enabling proactive risk mitigation and enhanced security posture."

Over the past 12 months, Bitsight has reached several key milestones, including:



Enterprise Growth and Expansion : Enterprise contracts above six-figures now contribute to nearly half of all Bitsight's ARR, with half of new revenue coming from customer expansion. This growth is a testament to the strong value Bitsight delivers to customers over time.



Multiproduct Adoption : A significant portion of customers now leverage multiple products within the Bitsight platform, with 70% of new deals in 2024 including exposure management solutions. This underscores Bitsight's leadership in helping organizations make critical cyber risk decisions across their extended attack surfaces.



Strong Interest in Threat Intelligence : With the successful acquisition of Cybersixgill in late 2024, Bitsight is already seeing strong market uptake in its Cyber Threat Intelligence offerings. Notably, 40% of early adopters were existing customers, showcasing the growing trust in Bitsight's approach to cyber risk intelligence.

Global Reach : 30% of new customers in 2024 were headquartered outside North America, marking international expansion.

In addition to these financial achievements, Bitsight has reached several key milestones that demonstrate its leadership in the cyber risk intelligence space.



Product Innovation: Over the past year, Bitsight expanded its cyber risk intelligence portfolio with major upgrades to its Discovery and Attribution Engine, new Identity Intelligence capabilities, an AI-powered Document Analyzer to accelerate vendor reviews, and the Trust Management Hub to streamline assessments.



Analyst Leadership Recognition: Bitsight was named a leader in both the 2024 Frost RadarTM for EASM and The Forrester WaveTM: Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Platforms, Q2 2024-highlighting its leadership position, value to customers and commitment to cyber risk innovation.



Award-Winning Innovation: Bitsight received the 2025 Global InfoSec Award in the Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation, and Management category from Cyber Defense Magazine during the RSA Conference as well as a Cybersecurity Excellence Award earlier this year. Both awards recognize Bitsight's Discovery and Attribution Machine, a new AI capability that enables unmatched precision in identifying and managing cyber assets across the digital ecosystem.

Strengthening Go-to-Market Momentum: Following the appointment of John Wallace as Chief Revenue Officer, Bitsight has expanded its sales leadership team to support growing global demand. Mike Mooney joins as SVP of North America Sales, bringing deep experience from Veracode, where he led enterprise and commercial sales. He joins fellow Veracode alum Scott Simpson, SVP of Solutions Engineering, who continues to lead a global team of experts focused on helping customers achieve prioritized security outcomes. Together, these leaders play a critical role in accelerating customer value and scaling Bitsight's go-to-market efforts.

Together, these milestones and strategic hires reflect Bitsight's commitment to delivering unmatched value and intelligence to customers across every stage of the cyber risk lifecycle.

About Bitsight

Bitsight is the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, helping teams make informed risk decisions with the industry's most extensive external security data and analytics. With 3,300 customers and 65,000 organizations active on its platform, Bitsight delivers real-time visibility into cyber risk and threat exposure-enabling teams to quickly identify vulnerabilities, detect threats, prioritize actions, and mitigate risk across their extended attack surface.

Built on over a decade of market-leading innovation, an unparalleled cyber dataset, and intelligence-driven workflows, Bitsight uncovers security gaps across infrastructure, cloud environments, identities, and third- and fourth-party ecosystems. From security operations and GRC teams to the boardroom, Bitsight provides the unified intelligence backbone organizations need to proactively address exposures before they impact performance.

For more information, visit bitsight , read our blog , or connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Bitsight

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED