Fenix24 And Battalion Companies Named Winners Of Five Global Infosec Awards

Market leadership in breach and incident response solidifies Fenix24's growth, marking a key step in its industry advancement

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24TM , an industry-leading cyber disaster recovery company, its battalion company, Grypho5 TM , and affiliate, Conversant Group TM , today announce their recognition as winners in the following 2025 Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Awards categories.

Fenix24

Market Leader Ransomware Restoration

Pioneering Breach and Incident Response

Hot Company Ransomware Recovery

Conversant Group

Pioneering Cyber Resilience

Grypho5

Editor's Choice Managed Services

As Fenix24 and its battalions continue to transform cyber resilience and breach and incident response for a global audience, this multi-award recognition further solidifies its pioneering and leading position in the industry.

"Fenix24, Grypho5, and Conversant Group embody three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

While ransomware's relentless evolution has cast a long shadow over the last two decades and particularly intensified in the past year, Fenix24 stands out as the industry leader for disaster recovery and restoration, swiftly bringing systems back online amidst mass destruction events. This exceptional capability is a cornerstone of Conversant Group's comprehensive Securitas Summa program, launched in October 2024. This powerful offering uniquely integrates Fenix24's recovery prowess with the resistance of the Athena7 TM battalion and the ongoing protection provided by Grypho5. Fenix24 and its battalions bring an unwavering commitment to cutting-edge security solutions that ensure businesses are prepared to resist and fully recover from an attack.

"This five-category win across Fenix24, Grypho5, and Conversant Group truly underscores our unified vision for comprehensive cyber resilience." said Fenix24 CEO Mark Grazman, "Our innovation and excellence is driven by our mission-based team who are passionate about helping victims of cyberattacks and, preferably, helping companies in peacetime avoid the worst of ransomware destruction."

The full list of 2025 award recipients is available here:

About Fenix24

Fenix24TM is the global leader in breach recovery, providing assured and battle-tested cyber resilience solutions. With a mission to redefine how organizations recover from cyber incidents, Fenix24 combines expert-driven response, cutting-edge technology, and a proven track record of restoring businesses faster and more securely than ever before.

For more information, visit

Fenix24 is the "world's first civilian cybersecurity force," with four time-tested battalions:

Fenix24TM / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery

Athena7TM / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5TM / Ongoing, security-based management

Argos99TM / Expert insights into data, assets and infrastructure

