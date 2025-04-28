BAE Systems Selected To Enhance Ground System For Space Force Missile Warning Satellites

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under FORGE C2, the Space Force will utilize BAE Systems' software solution to consolidate telemetry, tracking and command, flight dynamics, mission management, and ground resource management applications onto a single framework. This will allow satellite operators to command and control the Space Force's missile warning satellites with the same core applications, which will simplify operations, reduce operations and maintenance costs, minimize training, and provide extensibility to future missile warning systems.

"FORGE C2 represents an innovative new approach to advancing command and control capabilities for the Space Force," said Don Speranzini, vice president and general manager of Ground Systems & Services for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems. "Our team has worked as a mission partner with the Space Force to develop a system that effectively monitors threats and helps strengthen the defense of the U.S. and our allied nations. We're proud to contribute to this critical mission."

The FORGE C2 program builds on BAE Systems' history of developing industry-leading ground systems for the defense and intelligence communities.

BAE Systems also helped develop infrared sensor payloads for the Next-Gen OPIR constellation and leveraged the company's deep knowledge of the mission to assist in advancing FORGE C2.

