House Rx Announces First AI-Enabled Pharmacy Management Platform

Generative AI feature enables community specialty clinics to submit prior authorizations in under a minute, with 92% first-pass approval rate

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- House Rx , a healthtech company focused on making specialty medications more accessible and affordable, today announced a new AI capability that streamlines one of the most time-consuming and error-prone steps in the specialty drug process: prior authorizations.

Using generative AI, House Rx retrieves payor question sets and pre-fills responses based on patient documentation within the electronic health records – all within its platform. This eliminates the need for expensive third-party tools and keeps the entire prior authorization workflow centralized and transparent.

With the House Rx platform, clinics are able to generate answers for a prior authorization within 15 seconds and submit in less than 60 seconds – and 92% of prior authorizations submitted through House Rx's platform are approved on the first submission. Clinics using House Rx and its AI-powered platform see an average time to fill of just 3.5 days as compared to the 15.5 day industry average.

House Rx is set to debut its AI-enabled technology at the Community Oncology Conference taking place April 29-30 in Orlando.

"The specialty pharmacy market is broken – the patients with some of the most challenging health conditions are the ones having the hardest time getting the medications they need," said House Rx Co-founder and CEO Ogi Kavazovic. "We believe the solution lies within the specialty clinics who are primarily caring for those patients. By providing specialty clinics with cutting-edge pharmacy software and supporting services we can together provide superior patient care, care that can be the difference between stability and disease progression."

The specialty pharmacy market-valued at over $250B and accounting for over half of U.S. drug spend-is only getting more complex.

"The prior authorization process is a great example where AI can make a big difference both in terms of time savings for providers as well as faster access to medication for the patient," Kavazovic said. "But we're not stopping there – we will be adding native AI support to 85% of the workflows in our pharmacy software."

Building on the success of its prior authorization work, House Rx plans to apply its AI capabilities to scheduling, prescription intake, and documentation support.

Founded in 2021, House Rx is on a mission to make specialty medication more accessible and affordable. House Rx partners with specialty clinics to fully augment their pharmacy operations with staffing support and technology to deliver a medically integrated pharmacy experience that optimizes for faster and more affordable access to treatment. To date, House Rx has partnered with more than 1,000 providers at 80 clinic sites nationwide, and processed more than $1.2B in specialty scripts for nearly 61,000 patients.

About House Rx

House Rx is a technology-enabled service company focused on making specialty medication more accessible and affordable. We do so by helping clinics dispense specialty medications to their patients in a medically-integrated way using pharmacist expertise and modern technology. By helping physicians and pharmacists collaborate on patient care, we're able to improve patient outcomes, lower the cost of care, and create a better experience for patients and their caregivers. The company has raised more than $40 million in funding to date.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE House Rx

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED